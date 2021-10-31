ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford recently was awarded ClearSky Health’s 2021 Clinical Ranking Award in recognition of outstanding clinical performance.
ClearSky Health, a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider with hospitals in Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas, gives the award annually to the hospital within the organization that achieves outstanding clinical outcomes based upon the Performance Evaluation Model (PEM). PEM scores are national clinical indicators used by the Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation, an organization that administers the largest medical rehabilitation database in the world. PEM scores are ranked on quality patient care that is effective, efficient, timely, and patient-centered.
“The award recognizes our staff’s efforts to provide our patients with high-quality rehabilitation,” Aaron Lopez, CEO of ClearSky Weatherford, said. “Our care focuses daily on PEM indicators, such as patient self-care, mobility, function, and patient goals. By holding ourselves accountable to higher treatment standards, we can help patients return to independence — and their homes — as quickly as possible.”
ClearSky Weatherford provides rehabilitative services to about 550 patients annually who live with disabling injuries or illnesses, such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.