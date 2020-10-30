In a virtual town hall, officials of Hudson Oaks discussed economic development, public safety and the Fort Worth water project Thursday evening.
The city’s first multifamily development, Creekside at Hudson Oaks, off Interstate 20 is now partially open.
“The Creekside at Hudson Oaks is the first multifamily that Hudson Oaks has approved and when this was undertaken several years ago we did put a lot of stringent requirements on the builder, we actually had about six organizations that wanted to bring in a multifamily,” Hudson Oaks Mayor Marc Povero said. “When we put the stringent requirements on it, only one actually took the project on. It’s a planned development so there’s a commercial aspect to it.”
Some of those requirements included 100% masonry facade, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The development will also have space for retail.
“There are actually residents living in Creekside now so they are ahead of schedule,” Hudson Oaks City Administrator Sterling Naron said. “There are two buildings that are actually opened and occupied, the third one is probably going to come on in the next week or so and then the other ones will start to follow suit on that as well. It’s a beautiful facility over there.”
Economic development
City officials highlighted some new business that has opened or is going to be constructed in Hudson Oaks, which includes Superior Livestock, NextLink, H-E-B, Urban Air Adventure, Pathfinder Brewer LLC and Mama’s Pizza.
“We have Superior Livestock here now, this is a corporate headquarters that moved from Fort Worth to Hudson Oaks, and we also have a company called NetLink, which is a fiber internet company that moved here to Hudson Oaks and moved their headquarters here,” Povero said. “NextLink is going around the nation now, they’re starting to expand into different states and a city the size of Hudson Oaks, probably at about 2,500 people at this next census, we’d love to just be in the conversation to get a corporate headquarters to move to the city and we’ve actually landed two so that says a lot about the professional staff that we have here at Hudson Oaks.”
In a new retail addition being constructed, R&K Cafe will be moving from its current location to the space as well as Nothing Bundt Cakes and Orange Theory. An AutoZone will also be constructed between Golden Chick and Schrick’s Liquor Too.
“If you’re along I-20 over there by Creekside you’ve probably seen a big retaining wall go up and some dirt work going on there and that is going to be a Home Zone,” Naron said. “Home Zone is a furniture store and they are going to relocate to Hudson Oaks. They needed more space so they’re going to build a standalone facility up there along 20.”
And a Hooker’s Grill, coming from the Fort Worth Stockyards, is set to open inside David’s Stove Shop.
Public safety
An increase in traffic incidents with the addition of businesses is a question Povero said he gets a lot and asked Hudson Oaks Police Chief Michael Baldwin to break that down.
“I do not believe that they’re actually directly related to the businesses, we have been working a lot more accidents but Hudson Oaks traditionally has worked a lot of accidents because of [U.S.] 180 and the freeway, so I don’t think those have actually added anything,” Baldwin said. “We have been working more accidents and I can’t attribute that directly to the businesses; however, what 85,000 to 90,000 vehicles go through our city every day so unfortunately we’re bound to work accidents.”
Povero added that the city does have the busiest intersection in Parker County where Fort Worth Highway, Hudson Oaks Drive and I-20 come together.
With the new multifamily development, Baldwin’s experience working in Fort Worth law enforcement has helped prepare Hudson Oaks officers in their response to a structure like that.
“Well we’ve patrolled several times a day and every officer has been taken through the structure, both the apartments and through the breezeways because this is a new concept. This is an old concept in Fort Worth, but for Parker County, this is a very new concept because we’ve closed off breezeways,” Baldwin said. “We have taken everybody through including the fire department so they understand the dynamics of these breezeways — if you have an active shooter in the breezeways, how to handle that.”
Fire service is provided by Parker County Emergency Services District 3, which currently shares space with the police department. However, that will change in the future.
“Through a coordination between the city of Hudson Oaks and Emergency Services District 3, they are going to build a new fire station across the street from city hall, right across from Gene Voyles Park,” Naron said.
Fort Worth water project
Hudson Oaks currently utilizes wells to supply water to its system, but recently entered into an agreement with Willow Park to get water from the city of Fort Worth.
“Wells only produce so much water, which kind of hinders your development because you can’t develop outside what you can service,” Naron said. “We do currently have an agreement with Weatherford that we can supplement some of our wells with Weatherford, but this waterline is a game-changer for the city of Hudson Oaks and its residents and its business community. We’re excited about this project, it will be a huge project for not only Hudson Oaks but Willow Park as well, so this is a joint effort to make this happen.”
Naron said the city is slated to be online at the end of 2021. The project will be bid in three phases so two contractors could potentially be working at the same time to get the water as quickly as possible.
“It’s going to be three phases and all of this is going to happen along I-20,” Naron said. “That was all done alone by the Texas Water Development Board and that is a less than 1% interest rate loan, which is incredible, so we are excited for that and very blessed to be awarded that.”
