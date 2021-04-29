COLLEGE BOUND: MWHS hosts College Decision Day

Mineral Wells High School seniors signed with colleges Wednesday afternoon during the College Decision Day ceremony in the gymnasium.
MWHS Principal Doug Funk said a few words before each student came up to the podium to announce their college. Once returning to their tables, all of the seniors signed with their respective college.
Those who will be attending Weatherford College include Samantha Camacho, Samantha Castillo, Kayla Davis, Isaiah Galvan, Desiree Garcia, Montgomery Maloney, David Ramos, Madison Robinson, Dobie Rokus, Bethany Sanders, Andy Tristan, Hailee Tuggle, Alexis Valley-Ramirez, Cameron Vannatta, Meagan Waldrum, Nadiya Weiss and Taylor Wheaton.
Seniors that signed to attend Tarleton State University include Bethany Akins, Claudia Azua Chavez, Savannah Durham, Brooklyn Ellis, Keagan Green, Tjorve Schauer and Sara Whitford.
Others who will be attending area colleges are Charles Carter, Bethany College; Emily Guzman, Wendy Ramirez and Lillian Reynolds, Cisco College; Jessica Huddleston, Culinary Institute of Fort Worth; Taylor Gary, Dallas Christian College; Caleb Clark, Harding University; Mackenzie Lawhon, Liberty University; Logan St Clair, Lincoln Tech; Zaniya Pruitt and Shelby Wheeler, Midwestern State University; Luke Bullock, Teagan Nash and Celeste Santibanez, Texas A&M University; Nataley Holder, Texas Wesleyan University; Chase Jordan and Emilio Infante, University of Texas at Arlington; Carolina Tejeda, University of North Texas; Karime Betancourt, Western Texas College; Cameron Michels, Redlands Community College; JW Ethridge, Southwestern College; Brisa Rubio, Ogle School of Hair, Nails and Skin; and Katlyn Alton, National Guard.
