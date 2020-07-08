College's Student Services are fully open

The Student Services offices at the Weatherford College campuses in Weatherford and Wise County are now fully open to the public.
“The office had a limited re-opening this past month, but we are excited to announce offices are now fully open as of this past Monday,” Adam Finley, executive dean of student services, said. “Office doors are open and we are continuing to serve students both face-to-face and virtually.”
It is still requested that current and new students use the office’s online scheduling system to set up appointments if they need help with registration at the Weatherford and Wise County campuses. An appointment is required to see an advisor at the Granbury campus.
More information on course registration and how to make an appointment is available at wc.edu/summer-fall-registration.
In addition to individual appointments, the Office of Student Services is preparing to offer group advising in the near future that will adhere to all local, state and federal guidelines for student safety.
No appointment is necessary to drop off admissions documentation.
“We are excited that many faculty and staff from all divisions of the college have recently volunteered and attended training to assist all students with course registration needs, which has expanded advising opportunities for all students,” Finley said.
All students coming on to any of WC’s campuses are asked to wear masks per current state guidelines.
