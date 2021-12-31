Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.