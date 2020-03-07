Restaurants in Brock don’t always succeed, but Comfort Kitchen To-Go Owner and Chef Eric Tonips may have found the winning strategy.
Tonips said he runs his restaurant “the wrong way.” Instead of offering a specific menu, Comfort Kitchen serves anything from burgers and fries to home-cooked meals for families. Though a risky move, expanding the menu means appealing to more people in Brock, Tonips said.
“I expand our menu to the point where you can come every day and get something different,” Tonips said. “In normal restaurants, you don’t do that. Like Chipotle, you can’t get a burger at Chipotle. You don’t go to Whataburger looking for a burrito, unless it’s a breakfast burrito. So, we do burgers and we do wraps and sandwiches and fries. We’ll also do meals to take home. You can come and get meatloaf and mac and cheese and green beans, and also we have specials like gumbo and étouffée and jambalaya and fresh fruit and fresh salads we make fresh every day.”
The food is made from scratch as much as possible, and Tonips said he likes making all of it — simple dishes and gourmet food alike. The challenge has been figuring out what people in Brock want to eat.
“The customer will always shape your business,” Tonips said. “What helped me was to understand that and allow it to happen.”
Tonips first opened Comfort Kitchen with his investor in December 2016. When the investor pulled out of the business, Tonips bought the restaurant and reopened it in July 2017.
Catering Director Johnna Thomasson recalled the stressful situation of the Comfort Kitchen closing and being out of a job.
“Eric had to tell his employees, ‘Sorry, we’re not even going to make it until the end of the week,’” Thomasson said. “We were all standing there and none of us had jobs, and Eric has seven kids. He had to go tell the news to his wife, and I remember how stressful that was for everyone, and I know how scary that was for him and his family specifically because they moved out here for this kitchen.”
Thomasson said that Tonips asked for employees to give him one month to get the business going again. She and other employees took a leap of faith and didn’t look for replacement jobs, and Tonips made good on his promise.
“He put in the blood, sweat, tears. He put in the work,” Thomasson said. “Even though he had the regular challenge of just making the place work and making money, he’s had more than one obstacle thrown at him during that time, and he has every time come out on top.”
Thomasson has stayed on with Comfort Kitchen, making it the job she has been at the longest, and said she respects Tonips.
Raised in Fort Worth, Tonips said he has wanted to be a chef since he was 10 years old, and he used to watch his mother cook.
“She would cook dinner, and I was always fascinated by almost the science of it,” Tonips said. “I didn’t know any better back then, but how the heat changes food, whether it’s meats or vegetables or even starches, how sugar in items changes the whole complexity of food.”
Tonips graduated from El Centro Culinary School of Dallas in 1998 as a member of the Texas Chef Association and of the American Culinary Federation. His career has led to cooking for the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys as well as other local pro-athletes in hockey, basketball, mixed martial arts and golf.
Tonips said his one of his favorite pro-athlete chef jobs was cooking for pro golfer Hunter Mahan when he goes to the weeklong Masters Golf Tournament.
Tonips also engaged in some competition himself as runner-up on a 2013 episode of Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” hosted by Guy Fieri. When asked what Fieri is like in real life, Tonips said, “He’s cool. He’s a nice guy, just like he is on TV.”
Having a restaurant in Brock has opened up plenty of new opportunities for Comfort Kitchen staff to interact with the community. Comfort Kitchen delivers pre-ordered meals to kids at Brock schools on Wednesdays and Fridays. Staff hosts pregame events in the fall before football games and gifted Halloween cupcakes to younger kids in school.
“Eric and his staff at Comfort Kitchen go above and beyond to support our school district and community,” Brock ISD Superintendent Cade Smith said. “To the pregame fall tailgates on Fridays, to the work they put in to cater multiple functions at Brock ISD, we are truly blessed to have them in Brock, TX.”
Comfort Kitchen also hires students ages 16 and up to work in the restaurant, and Tonips passes on his knowledge and experience to those who are interested.
“The ones who are willing to learn, I like to teach them whether it’s the hospitality side or the service or the food part,” Tonips said.
Comfort Kitchen has become a staple in the Brock community, Thomasson said.
“In a place like Brock, it’s really hard not to make every relationship personal,” Thomasson said. “Comfort Kitchen, at first it started with workers and employees and employers and that became a family. And everyone up there, we’re all really, really close. We have a group app and we’re messaging each other daily. That’s how close we are, but then when we have people come in, we’re seeing their faces just as much. In fact, we see some customers more than we see some close family, so these relationships become very personal. We become really good friends.”
