Commissioner on voting machines: 'We're not going to tolerate this type of failure again'

Parker County officials discussed voting machine failures that occurred at five locations on Election Day last week, saying what took place cannot happen again.
The discussion took place during Monday’s meeting of the commissioners court and included comments from the elections administrator, county judge, party chairs, commissioners and a representative from Hart InterCivic, the vendor that owns the voting machines.
“We had about 14,454 people vote in early voting and that went very smooth — we had seven sites and no major issues whatsoever, so early voting went very well. The problems occurred during Election Day,” Elections Administrator Don Markum said. “We had 13,401 people vote on Election Day at 37 poll sites. The issue we had was the scanners would not read some of the ballots. It was basically five whole sites that had this issue with a lot of the ballots not being able to be read — Santa Fe Baptist Church, ESD 6, Rock Baptist Church, Willow Park and Aledo ISD. Those five sites had major issues.”
County Judge Pat Deen said he experienced the issues first-hand when he was trying to cast his vote.
“When I was there, it took me five times to go through that — I literally had to vote five times. When I was in the voting site trying to vote, it became extremely frustrating. I was obviously a little vocal, but within reason in trying to maintain some tact, but I noticed probably a dozen other people that were the same. That was clearly a disaster at that voting site,” Deen said. “This is a reflection of the commissioners court and the decision we made on the equipment — obviously there were two options we had and we went with you because of the trust and recommendations. I’ve been election judge in the past and I’ve never seen anything like that before.”
Last summer, the commissioners approved the new voting equipment from Hart InterCivic for a total of $937,921. The county has used Hart InterCivic as its voting machine vendor for the past 15 years. Seven counties in total have moved to the new equipment from Hart InterCivic.
“We’re 100 percent committed to root-causing this issue and resolving it permanently and making sure that not just the machines that were affected on election day, but your entire installation base is retested to make sure this is completely fixed not before the November [election] but before your May election,” Hart InterCivic Vice President of Marketing Steven Sockwell said. “We picked up a representative sample of some of the affected machines and brought them back to Austin and we’ve been researching them as best we can, but we don’t have a root cause identified yet. Today we’re picking up all the systems that were affected, I believe there’s 44 total and bringing them back to Austin. We’re recreating the polling places in our office and setting up everything because we want to be able to replicate the problem so that we can root-cause it.”
The voting machine malfunctions left 1,300 ballots to be hand-counted by the Elections Board, which is made up of eight members.
“I will start by thanking the people that served on the ballot board to make sure that everybody’s vote got counted and that they were handled as best they could be given the conditions that we faced. These people worked 30 hours without any sleep in a building where the heat and air conditioning had been turned off. It was truly inhumane to have these people who were up since 4 a.m. already and had worked a full day at our poll sites, to be expected to stay until every one of those 1,300 ballots was read out, hand-marked and put through the scanner. I admire their perseverance and dedication, I can’t believe they did that, and I would like to reassure the community that these people have the highest integrity and these ballots were protected,” Parker County Democratic Party Chair Kay Parr said. “I would like to see contingency plans moving forward that we have people who have not worked the polls all day who can be called upon to step up and work on these ballot boards, which would mean they would need to be properly trained ahead of time and we need to have a list on standby. We did not have enough people to do this task. I want to thank Don and his staff, they were there through the night until we got these votes counted so they also had an incredibly long work day.”
Parker County Republican Party Chair Scott Utley said it bothers him that the largest county that utilizes the same machines, Tarrant, did not have these problems.
“I spent pretty much the entire day at Santa Fe Baptist Church reassuring voters that their vote did count. For us, the most vital part of our democracy is faith in the system — that the system is going to work and your vote is going to count — and so that’s why it’s so adamant that we get ahead of this ASAP because the next election will be even more pressing. We need to look at the failure rates of all the equipment in Parker County. In the other seven counties, I would like to know if the failure rates were there and what issues they may have had so we’re better prepared,” Utley said. “So Tarrant County is going to have more [equipment] than what we have and probably multiple times more than we have, so how are we the only county that has this problem? That’s what bothers me. You have Tarrant County deploying and Parker County not deploying, so when I’m sitting there and have voters yelling at me because the voting system didn’t work, it’s disturbing to me.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said Markum needs to go back and calculate the cost of the time spent because of the malfunctions and told Sockwell that the county will not tolerate this type of issue.
“We need a total cost of these failures, a cost for us as a county collectively so we can address that part,” Walden said. “This is unacceptable and I’ll tell you that as a court we’re not going to tolerate this type of failure again and we will seek whatever necessary action to correct the situation. We want to send a very strong message from Parker County commissioners court that it’s unacceptable and it must be solved or we will solve it for you.”
Sockwell said Hart InterCivic will put together a report that will be delivered to the elections office and be presented in-person at a future commissioners court meeting.
