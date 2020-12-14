Parker County Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said he plans to contact the sheriff's office to request an investigation into information that might have been leaked to the public from executive session of the commissioners court.
County IT Director Tricia Radford on Monday gave an update on her department's progress since the county's computer security ransomware attack in October, and said she and her staff have been subjected to constant political demands and harassment by some in the county through text messages and emails.
Radford addressed an email that was reportedly sent out by Mike Olcott of the Parker County Conservatives group stating that she would be on Monday's agenda.
"The agenda had not even been posted yet — this was sent out at 4:18 [p.m.] Tuesday — and I'd like to know how he knew I was going to be on the agenda," Radford said.
Radford called the email's content a bunch of "blatant lies, half truths and slanderous statements" about her and and her office, and said it was "one of the lowest attacks" she has seen in her 30-year career with the county.
"This email was sent out to destroy my reputation and the reputation of my office," Radford said. "And it's all because two members of this court want me gone: Judge [Pat] Deen and Commissioner [George] Conley."
Radford accused the two of wanting Jay Hamilton — owner of Presage Solutions, which has been contracted by the county for IT support following the cyber security incident — in her seat as IT director.
"I feel like I'm being retaliated against because I refuse to use Presage Solutions any longer," she told the court. "There have been security issues when he has had access to our network so I stopped it."
Radford said she also wanted to clarify that she had traveled out of the country prior to the attack and did not "leave in the middle of a crisis and leave my office stranded."
She also cited a conversation referenced in the email between herself and Deen.
"I just have one question about one outright lie: did Mike Olcott make up the lies about a conversation between the two of us or did you," Radford asked Deen. "Because that conversation never took place."
Walden asked if anyone else on the court had received the email besides him.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said a copy of the email was forwarded to him by another elected official.
"There were items contained in that email that came directly from executive session. Someone leaked that information out of executive session so that it could be distributed and I want to know who that is," Walden said. "It's a violation of the law to give information out from executive session."
Walden questioned Parker County Attorney John Forrest on how they could determine where that leak occurred and how it got out.
Forrest said the sheriff's office could launch an investigation upon request as well as the Texas Rangers.
"When it came to IT security and a certain audit that was done, only myself and Crickett Miller had access to that information," Radford said. "I do know Judge Deen had a copy of that and he must have gotten that from the elections administrator.
"He is the only one that had a copy when you brought me into executive session."
Deen said the copy was distributed to all of the commissioners.
"As far as the email goes, I was made aware of it just by word of mouth," he said. "I had not seen it initially, then I got a copy of it."
Parker County IT network administrator Xantheus Lawrence said the past couple of months had been very difficult for everyone, and that he got a glimpse of what it was like to be IT director for a couple of weeks when Radford was away.
He said he's never made it a secret that he wanted to put his value out there so that he could eventually succeed Radford when she retired.
"The problem with that chair is that you are no longer an IT professional, you are a politician," Lawrence said during Monday's meeting. "I never wanted to get into politics. I'm not here for that.
"This is my announcement of resignation. My official last day will be Jan. 8 and I will do my job until then and get us back to complete functionality before I leave."
Since the attack, the IT department has 18 buildings back online and functional.
Radford said 18 servers have been put back online, with the exception of Constable Precinct 1 and Special Crimes. About 480 PCs and laptops were also examined — 125 of them were wiped clean and the others were scanned and put back into use. The department is still working to set up printers, file shares and various other things.
To improve security, Lawrence has also rebuilt an entire new network, she said.
An invoice from Presage Solutions for services rendered from Oct. 17 through Nov. 13 in the amount of $35,217 was also submitted to the court.
"This whole process has been stressful and my staff has done an amazing job," Radford said. "I'd like to thank all the many employees, elected officials that have been very patient and appreciative of all the hard work and long hours that my staff has put in.
"I have a wonderful and hardworking staff and through the middle of the worst crisis to affect our office, politics and constant complaints and unappreciation has destroyed the morale of every single one of us."
