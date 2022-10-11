WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners approved an allocation to the Friends of the Weatherford Public Library Tuesday, to help cover fees incurred by residents who live outside of Weatherford city limits.
In October 2021, the city approved instituting a $50-per-household fee to help cover costs associated with the 54-percent of county residents who use the library. In years' past, the county has allocated a yearly stipend to the WPL, as well as smaller sums to Azle Public Library, East Parker County Library and Springtown Public Library.
Last year, the city countered a $51,865 contract renewal amount from the county with a proposal to fund $250,000 — roughly half of what it cost the library to maintain services, City Manager James Hotopp previously told the court — escalating $50,000 per year for five years before capping off at $500,000.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden Tuesday said he has recently attended a Friends of the Weatherford Public Library meeting. The organization has been funding anyone who is not able to pay the $50 fee, he said.
"It's a delicate situation. I know we have allocated funds to the city of Weatherford library, and we want to ensure that no one is turned away from the library for need of paying the fee," Walden said.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen called the $50,000 allocation a "good funding mechanism," clarifying that the county still has last year's budgeted allocation along with this year's, which the city did not take.
The motion, which included adding a Memorandum of Understanding with FWPL and up to $10,000 increments at a time, passed unanimously.
The court also took action on several change orders for the new East Parker County Annex after a design flaw was discovered regarding a glass wall by the justice of the peace and JP clerk's offices will be.
Landon Meeker, with JRJ Construction, said the glass wall was drawn in original bridge documents by the architect, and wasn't caught, with the court approving all of the designs.
"It wasn't until the wall actually went in that the JP judge found it and had an issue with it," he said.
Concerns relayed to Deen included privacy issues and heat from the natural light.
County Purchasing Agent Kim Rivas said the wall extends from the JP's office down the hallway and to the corner where the clerk is. Options included moving the glass up front, adding drywall and extending the clerk's office an additional three feet, for a cost of roughly $29,000. The reason for the high cost, Meeker said, was because electricity had already been run in that wall, and would have to be pulled out and moved.
The court opted to approve $5,700 to have the glass frosted to add privacy.
"We should be looking into why the designs got transferred and who is responsible for that," Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said. "We're near completion of the building and personally, I don't see any real safety issues. [People will be] escorted down that hallway and we've got all kinds of cameras."
Commissioners were also told that dimensions for a desk in front of the drive-thru window of the tax assessor/collector's office were inaccurate, with the desks ordered taller than the pull-out drawer of the window.
Millwork to build the countertop up on both sides of the window was approved for a cost of $1,800.
In other business Tuesday, the court:
• Approved funding for repairs to the county attorney's office, including stucco work to the outside north wall on the east side, and window and door painting on the east and south side.
• Approved a recommendation from Komatsu Architects to go with Premier Commercial Group for repairs to the County Court-At-Law 2 courtroom at an estimate of $976,000.
• Approved putting a stop sign at the intersection of Sandlin Lane and Young Road in Precinct 1 following a public hearing. Commissioner George Conley said there had been numerous accidents near that area, including a fatality last month during which a motorcyclist was killed.
