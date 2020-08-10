After approval of an updated site and layout plan in April, the commissioners court approved a design plan for the new East Parker County Annex.
“Last week we met with the Parker County [committee] and went through 12 different design options,” Kyle LaFerney with Parkhill, Smith and Cooper said. “We worked through with the team to identify a few and our goal was to walk out of that meeting with more refined concepts based on priorities and relationships that needed to happen in the building.”
The property where the new annex will be constructed, at Old Weatherford Road and Farm-to-Market Road 3325 in Aledo, was donated to the county in April of 2016. The East Annex will house Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace and constable courtroom and offices, a lobby, a jury room and storage, the tax office, investigator office, a break room and restrooms. The annex will also have a drive-thru for the tax collector and will be a location for voting.
LaFerney presented three options to the commissioners court, but the first option was the one that stood out.
“One of the items that we needed to do was move the public restrooms and the investigator’s office over to the south side of the building. This allowed for a more prominent lobby entry and when you come in not as much congestion. Another item that we needed to work on is where the jury and JP office was going to be and we had to move the private restrooms to make sure there was an in-out — get the jury’s restroom there adjacent to the JP office and make sure that the storage and admin clerk all fed into one another,” LaFerney said. “We moved the IT closet so it could be accessed to the JP court lobby and the break room to allow for more flexibility during expansion. This one is 8,500 square feet so we actually came down — we were at 8,800 last week and that happened with just some efficiency the way we were able to move things around.”
The second design option was about a 9,000-square-foot building and the third option was about 8,800 square feet.
“The contract that we’ve entered into is a guaranteed maximum price, so the price is not going to change. The only that will change would be the allowances and the types of finishes that we would be able to do to the building,” Landon Meeker with JRJ Construction said. “Obviously the smaller the building the more allowances we’ll have for flooring, paint color, glazing, so the guaranteed maximum price would not change no matter which configuration you choose. We feel like this is a building that will last 50 years long after these people are out of office and new people are in their positions.”
The new annex would better-serve East Parker County residents as well as provide more space for the governmental entities that utilize it. The East Annex will replace the current building, which is on Ranch House Road in Willow Park.
“I think that 8,500 square foot configuration gets everything we’ve asked for in it,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said. “We’ve met multiple times — the constable’s office, the sheriff’s department, the JP judge, the auto registrar — and at some point we have to gather all that information and combine it because we can keep looking at this for another three or four months, but at some point we have to stop and I think that’s where we’re at today. I’m confident that this first plan, the 8,500 square feet, accommodates everybody as close as we can.”
The option was unanimously approved by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.