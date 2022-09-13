A handful of residents spoke during public comment Monday to ask questions and voice concerns over elected official salaries.
The discussion led to a suggestion by Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden to reach out to the Texas Association of Counties and have them do a study on elected officials within Parker County.
"I believe it would be to our advantage to have TAC come in and do a salary analysis of our employees and how they actually compare, apples to apples," he said.
Monday's meeting followed a salary grievance committee last week after three employees requested a larger raise than what they were offered. The offices of district clerk, treasurer and county clerk were seeking to receive the same base pay commissioners had approved for themselves weeks earlier.
During the grievance committee, employees from the three offices cited a 2022 salary survey by TAC, which lists salaries of elected officials and compares them to other counties based on population.
"The average salaries are meaningless because each county has different job duties," Walden said Monday, using the example of the treasurer's office, which will be combined with human resources in the future.
The commissioner also questioned whyy district court judges' salaries are not included in the public notice with the rest of the county's elected officials. Treasurer-Elect Becky McCullough said the county only pays them an $18,000 supplement, with the rest of their salaries coming from the state. Statutorily, the county is not required to publish that information, County Attorney John Forrest said.
Tom Meadows, who lives in Precinct 2, said the pay should be based on merit, questioning Walden on a concern that hired employees might be making more than elected officials.
"Why is that a negative? Why should elected officials be making more?" he asked, to which Walden replied that it shouldn't necessarily.
"It depends on the job, which is why I asked for the study," he said.
Donna Jett, a resident since 1995, said the explosive growth has brought in more money for the county, which she feels needs to be fiscally responsible for it.
"Prior to moving forward with salary increases, we need to look to see that we can still be recognizing service, but do it a slightly lower level and those monies be used for roads and libraries, and a more responsible reflection on the county," she said.
In response to the $17,600 raise commissioners will receive in 2022-23, Walden noted that they flatlined everything the year of COVID-19, and divided this year by two. McCullough said last year, many elected officials did not take raises, instead opting for that pay to go to their employees, who did not receive their regular cost of living increase. The court last month approved a 10-percent raise for county employees in the upcoming budget.
Michael German, of Precinct 3, said he would like to learn more about the job descriptions for each commissioner, and challenged them to better educate the taxpayers.
"I personally have no clue what you do," he said, asking if they had considered hosting town hall meetings.
Walden said they did, with his most recent two months ago. Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan added that job descriptions, among other topics, are thoroughly brought up during candidate forums as well.
German also voiced his concerns with the authority commissioners are given, saying it sounds like "outside of election time, they have no accountability."
Walden pointed to the Texas Constitution — which bestows that authority to commissioners — while listing the many job duties of a commissioner, including them being the representatives of the public.
"We do more than fill potholes," he said, adding that if a taxpayer closely examined their bill, it would reflect roughly 15 percent that actually goes to the county.
Resident Lynn Baber said the commissioners could be compared to the Congress and House of Representatives at the county level.
In pointing out longevity pay, "does anyone here think Nancy Pelosi should make more because she's been there the longest?" Baber asked, adding that being an elected official is a choice.
Walden said he wished there was a more fair way to dole out salaries and increases, but "from the work gone forward through now, I don't know there's a way to step in right now. I hope we can take some action to make it right.
"As commissioners we try to look at the big picture and what I see is we're able to make up some of this lost ground, and do so at a no-new-revenue tax rate ... I don't think there's a person in here who thinks property tax is a fair way to fund government."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.