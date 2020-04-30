Parker County commissioners approved and signed a letter Thursday morning for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, expressing their thoughts and requesting that Abbott's office consider opening all aspects of the economy.
“[The letter is] still respecting our governor’s orders and I appreciate what the governor has done, and I certainly don’t want to go against his orders, but I want him to know specifically what our concerns and feelings are here,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen read the letter aloud during the meeting.
“The effects of COVID-19 have been devastating to our small businesses since the start of the outbreak. Businesses and citizens have been asked to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus and as all Texans, Parker County did their part — schools closed, businesses stopped operating and people stayed home. This has come at a great cost to our local economy with over 4,000 jobs lost in Parker County,” Deen said. “We are encouraged that some businesses are allowed to open in a phased approach. We thank you Governor Abbott and your staff on having the confidence in your local elected officials to work with their businesses to reopen. The order was able to provide a sense of relief to the small business community.
“Parker County only has 11 active cases in a population of approximately 142,000 residents. Because of this, we feel that there are more opportunities to open businesses back up. We encourage you to consider opening all aspects of the economy. Small businesses like hair salons and gyms are eager to do their part as Texans to help restore the local and state economy. Since the start of COVID-19, we’ve seen large essential businesses are able to operate in a safe manner and not contribute to the spread of the virus. We are confident all businesses, big and small, can operate in a safe responsive manner and not contribute to the spread of the virus. We feel fighting the virus and creating a thriving economy are not mutually exclusive and as Texans, we take great pride in being leaders of this great nation. Let us take great pride in showing the nation that we can operate all aspects in a safe manner.”
The commissioner unanimously approved the letter and will send it to Abbott’s office.
The signing was part of an emergency meeting where commissioners had gathered to further discuss Abbott’s phase-in executive order, which goes into effect Friday.
Phase 1
Economic Development Council Executive Director and COVID-19 Task Force member Patrick Lawler broke down Phase 1 of Abbott's new executive order and what it means for Parker County.
“The biggest thing we want to point out is how occupancy is calculated because that’s going to be extremely confusing to the general public. When I say occupancy, it’s important for people to understand a 25% occupancy does not mean 25% of the tables and chairs inside the business,” Lawler said. “When you walk into a restaurant, you may see more that a quarter of those tables and chairs are full because that restaurant may have never been at 100% of their occupancy setup to begin with. So we’re encouraging people, if they have a question about that, to contact their local governments and ask those questions directly.”
Lawler said the confusion of the occupancy order is exactly the reason they recommended Abbott’s office not use it as a measure. Lawler said the cities and county have been pushing out information on occupancy to help the general public understand the order.
“The last thing we want to happen is that our local businesses get put on blast on social media because people feel like they’re above 25% when the reality is they’re probably below 25%,” Lawler said. “It’s specifically why we told the governor’s office not to use it because it’s not a good measure. Ultimately, the general public needs to understand to not make assumptions and call your local government is you have a question.”
Enforcement of Abbott’s order has also been a hot topic this week with many residents and business owners questioning how it will be possible.
“We’ve gotten a lot of questions on enforcement from a locality standpoint. I will tell you that we are going to work with the business community the best that we can for them to be informed of what these rules are, but it is going to be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for you local authorities to strictly enforce these rules,” Lawler said. “You’re not going to see fire marshals and police officers going in an counting people in every business in town. It’s just not reasonable, it’s not going to happen and so you’re going to see very little enforcement on that because the obligation and that mandate that has been placed on us is just not going to work for local governments.”
Deen said unless there is an obvious threat to public safety, they won’t be out policing businesses.
“We are not going to go out and be policing this to a point of measuring and making sure that 25% occupancy is maintained unless it’s one of those instances where it’s just so blatant where the public health is at stake,” Deen said. “If there’s something blatant that we feel is risking the health and safety of our residents, then that’s going to be addressed.”
Phase 2
Lawler presented a general breakdown of Abbott’s Phase 2 order, which allows counties to move to a 50% occupancy once certain criteria is met, which includes having five or less active COVID-19 cases.
“That five active case number is an arbitrary number. It doesn’t make any sense to compare us to a smaller county of let’s say 10,000 people — we’re a county of 142,000 and to have 11 active cases is a fantastic sign for our county that we’ve been able to control it like we have,” Lawler said. “We’ve asked the governor — if we’re going to work off that logic, which we don’t really want to work on that logic — to at least increase that number, but we’ve also asked the governor to possibly look at doing that as a percentage of population. In Texas, any law or rule that’s put out there that’s arbitrary is extremely confusing and very difficult to enforce.”
Lawler said that Parker County has currently met all other aspects to move into Phase 2, besides the number of active cases requirement.
“We are 100% ready once we meet the threshold that the governor has laid out, if we get to five cases, this county will immediately request the judge to fill out the attestation form, send it in and get us approved for Phase 2,” Lawler said. “Do I think we’re going to get to five [cases]? I don’t know the answer to that. Do I think the governor is more likely to make a change to that? I still don’t know an answer to that, but I will say this, he should and we’re pushing him as hard as we possibly can.”
Abbott’s phase-in executive order is set to expire on May 15 and guidance on moving the state as a whole into Phase 2 should be released on or before that expiration.
Preparedness
Weatherford City Manager James Hotopp addressed the commissioners saying it’s important to note that the local hospital is prepared and that even though Abbott’s order didn’t give back local control, it was movement.
“While we all agree that we would like for [the order] to do more for the local economy, it was movement, which is encouraging. It’s not to the degree that I think any of us wanted — we wanted full control with all aspects of local economy — but it was movement,” Hotopp said. “One other important aspect to point out with respect to the testing numbers is when the concern initially came up about COVID-19, part of the concern was overwhelming the medical community and so although we don’t have a lot of testing data, until recent efforts, I would remind you that the hospital is completely capable of handling the current situation. We currently have 20 ICU beds and none of those are being occupied and also as it relates to that, we’ve had zero fatalities so far as it relates to COVID-19 so we’re more than capable of responding to this from a county-wide aspect with our medical system.”
Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said to their knowledge, none of the COVID-19 cases in the county have resulted in hospital admittance.
“We have had a few that have made brief visits to the hospital, but none that we know of have been admitted,” Hughes said. “As of [Wednesday] night, we still don’t have anyone in Medical City Weatherford — they’ve kind of popped in and popped out.”
Public feedback
County resident William Beihl shared his thoughts with the commissioners, saying Texans' constitutional rights have been taken away.
“You’re our leaders, you’re the guys who decide whether or not we get to get back to regular life and I understand that the governor has power, but he only has power that we give to him and he’s wrong in this case. I speak on behalf of many residents that don’t have the time to come down here. I just want to encourage you guys that we certainly want support and hope that you would move forward and open these businesses up immediately — gyms, nail salons, hair salons,” Beihl said. “I never thought the day would come when I would live in Texas and watch what’s happened, happen — what our leaders have permitted to have happen. I’m appalled by it. We have rights and our constitutional rights have just been trampled on and have been taken away. I spent 25 years in military service to protect these rights, thank God I didn’t have to give my life. I think we’re taking this real lightly as far as our constitutional rights being basically suspended. That’s just not the way it’s supposed to work, I don’t think.
“There’s no threat out here and we’re being treated as though we’re Dallas County, so all I’m saying to you is please consider opening up some of these businesses, allow folks to get back to work. We’re getting real tired out there.”
In response to Beihl, Deen said the county and cities are doing everything they can to help those struggling to provide for their families during the pandemic. Deen said he has received many emails and calls from struggling residents.
“To this day we’ve probably had over 25,000 meals served to those families that need it and we’ve also go about $100,000 through the Texas Neighborhood Services for utility system programs, emergency programs, that we coordinated with the task force on. We’re doing everything we can to help those people,” Deen said. “At the end of the day we have to think about the big picture of how we operate. We’re going to get through this — the numbers are low and we understand that — the threat is minimal and we’re going to continue to press the governor. But we would rather comply and work with the governor on this because he has shown that there’s action that can be taken against us, so I think it’s better to work together. We are putting people back to work starting [Friday] and we’re doing everything we can to do that.”
To keep up with the latest COVID-19 in and around Parker County, visit www.weatherforddemocrat.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.