WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners Monday "set the ceiling," approving a proposed tax rate for 2021-22.
The proposed budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $3.25 million or 6.1% ($2,442,988 for the general fund maintenance and operations, $452,046 for the lateral road and bridge Fund, and $360,258 for debt service). Of that amount, about $2.37million or 73% is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year. The tax rate used in this proposed budget is the same as the no-new-revenue rate.
"I don't want word getting out that we voted on a tax rate that's going to provide more revenue for the county to spend," Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said. "What we're doing now is setting the cap."
The proposed total tax rate is $0.329 per $100 valuation, compared to the current rate ot $0.358. A full breakdown of the proposals can be found on the county website at parkercountytx.gov under the "Transparency" tab.
Walden was initially hesitant on his vote, pointing out that no meetings or discussions had been had by commissioners.
"There's something backwards about this," he said. "Our job is to look at requests and then vote on the actual tax rate."
The deadline to approve the tax rate is Sept. 30, which is a small window, Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said.
"This gives us an opportunity to start the budget process and then start working it down," he said. "We've only got a couple of weeks to get this done and we need to get started."
County Auditor Brianna Fowler said Monday's actions would not be the actual setting, just a vote on the proposed tax rate.
Commissioners were expected to convene at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss/approve the general fund budget.
The court Monday also heard from Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes on the county's COVID-19 situation. Hughes said about 48,500 people in the county have been fully vaccinated, and that the tools they are offering for residents is to avoid people or stay home, choose to wear a mask or not and choose to get a vaccine or not.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen said county officials had a call with several local mayors last week, and answered questions about vaccines for those 12 and under.
Hughes said they may see an option for that by mid-winter.
Deen added that they had considered sending a joint letter between cities and the county out, but backed off because "the perception was that there's a mandate on requiring vaccines."
A fact sheet with links to vaccine information is expected to be sent out instead.
County officials said they continue to monitor hospital beds, with Hughes saying they had averaged about 20 beds [for COVID patients] over the last couple of days at Medical City Weatherford. He also noted that part of the issue with capacity was a shortage of medical staff.
To a question by a member of the audience, Hughes said they do have plans in place to address any "overflow," including interconnectivity plans with other Medical City facilities to be able to send patients there if necessary.
"The state also has plans with [Federal Emergency Management Agency] and the federal government to employ additional staff as needed," Hughes said. "They can bring in medical personnel from the military, and move them around from state to state."
In other business, commissioners also:
• Heard from Weatherford Chamber of Commerce President Tammy Gazzola on the 2021 Parker County Peach Festival.
Gazzola thanked the county for its partnership and noted that around 40,000 attended the festival.
• Heard results from Parker County Purchasing Agent Kim Rivas on a July 9 auction, at which a little more than $50,000 was received.
• Approved an order calling for an election on Nov. 2, as well as the appointment of election judges and alternate election judges. Elections Administrator Crickett Miller said they had added two new Election Day sites to replace two others, and added Weatherford College as a site for Election Day, which brings the total number up to 38.
• Approved the official bond for Hughes.
• Approved the application to appoint Dr. Stanley McGowan to the Parker County Historical Commission.
• Approved the reappointment of Elizabeth Lawrence to the Pecan Valley Centers board of trustees.
