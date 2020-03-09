After the decision was made to move the law library to the Weatherford Public Library last month, a small space within the planned passport acceptance facility will be carved out for auxiliary law library services.
The law library was being housed in the district clerk’s office in a 400-square foot room and will now be moved into a 1,000-square foot room inside the public library. The district clerk began the process in December of 2019 to turn the room into a passport acceptance facility. The changes sparked a lot of debate between local attorneys and county officials.
“The reason I put this back on here is because we got some feedback and were approached by the district clerk to look at this as a possibility to carve out a portion. The decision was made to put this in the Weatherford [Public] Library as a primary location, but this is more of an auxiliary where there will be a terminal with resources on a smaller scale,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. “It will be able to be tracked and from a security standpoint, it will also give [attorneys] an opportunity to meet with clients. It will be roughly between 80 and 100 square feet. I know that the court has been very gracious in going through this process and this is just to continue the service and make sure we’re sensitive in understanding the needs of the space that we have in there.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said the space sounds too small for auxiliary services.
“Is 80 square feet enough? That sounds pretty tight to me,” Dugan said. “I would like to see maybe a minimum of 100 square feet if we’re going to spend that kind of money to partition it and put a wall in.”
Parker County Bar Association attorneys were not in favor of moving the law library from the district court’s building at all, saying they didn’t know the library existed.
Deen said this is a compromise and with the passport facility being in the same area, that’s really the only space that can be provided.
“That’s really the space that they’re going to be able to be provided. I think by trying to get more space, it just jeopardizes what has been agreed on by the district clerk. It would allow for about six to eight chairs, to go in there and meet, space for a terminal and no, it’s not the entire thing, but I think it’s a good compromise to be able to maintain something on-site,” Deen said. “This is just to provide a service there unless you want to go to the larger one, which is the primary law library. This is an extension of the services that you’ll have at the Weatherford library.”
Usage of the law library terminals can be tracked through the software installed on the computers and by a sign-in sheet.
“I’m sure that the space will be utilized, but my concern would be the usage of the computer software and terminals that will be at the library and this location as well as to make a determination on whether we’re going to get our money’s worth on the [funds] that are being spent for those particular terminals,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said. “If they are used, that’s great. If they’re not, then we have money we’re collecting for no set usage. I think if we can have somebody have the ability of tracking that, then we’ll know the usage.”
The commissioners approved moving the law library to the WPL not only because of space but because of the hours WPL is open versus the district court building. The Weatherford library has hours daily with space for meeting tables, books, terminals and access to librarians.
The commissioners approved the auxiliary law library services space in the district courts building in a 4 to 1 vote, with Dugan voting against the motion.
