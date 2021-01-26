After his request was denied in constructing a roadway to access his landlocked property in 2019, Parker County resident Jonathan Hobson hasn’t ceased his efforts.
In September of 2019, Hobson’s application request for the construction of a neighborhood road to get on his property was denied unanimously by the Parker County commissioners court. Hobson owns 40 acres in northwest Parker County in Precinct 2.
“I don’t live there, but I grew up there — there are two houses, barns, two tractors, other farm equipment and a couple of trailers [on the property],” Hobson previously told the Weatherford Democrat.
Hobson said he has been unable to gain access to his property since September of 2015 and in the past has been unsuccessful in offering to purchase right of ways from his four neighbors.
At Monday’s commissioners court meeting, County Attorney John Forrest said a meeting was held between Hobson, Parker County Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Peacock, Palo Pinto Precinct 2 Commissioner Mike Reed, Palo Pinto County Attorney Maegan Kostiha and himself about doing title searches.
“In that meeting we were able to look at and see that potentially there may have been access to this landlocked property that would have come out of Palo Pinto County into Parker County. So they’re going to do a title search as well on the tract to see if there are any documents in those titles that would indicate if there was ever an easement, any type of access in that lower area to this tract of land,” Forrest said. “If we’re unsuccessful, then we’re going to take another step and look at a neighborhood road. But this would be the first step to establish whether there was any access historically onto that tract of land.”
Kostiha said she was told the title search for Palo Pinto County would be about $500.
“It should just clear things up as to what’s going on and who owns what because it’s not clear right now,” she said at Monday’s Palo Pinto commissioners court meeting. “The status of the road is not clear, who owns what is not clear and there are some discrepancies in the deeds.”
Reed recommended they approve the title search.
“This is a road that we’ve never been on. I can’t find anybody that knows anything about it,” Reed said. “He’s been denied access up that road and we feel like we need to do a title search to see if we own any property or if it’s owned by the other property owners.”
Both commissioners courts unanimously approved the title searches and following approval, Forrest said he would get estimates on the cost for Parker County.
“I’ve got some [funds] in my right of way line. I don’t think there’s much, like $2,000,” Peacock said. “I’d be willing to pay for it out of that line.”
