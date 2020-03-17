Commissioners cancel county clean-up; looking into alternatives

Parker County Clean-Up Day that was scheduled for March 28 was canceled by the commissioners court at a special called meeting Tuesday morning and alternatives will be looked into.
“We’ve lost all of our [jail] trustys and community services, which is a big part of our help,” Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said. “I think now would be a good time to implement the dumpster deal like Wise County and Hood County have. I definitely want a dumpster at my precinct.”
The decision comes amid the spread of COVID-19 and directions from state and federal agencies of eliminating large-scale events.
“Across the United States we’re being asked to limit our contact with other people and to eliminate those unnecessary encounters,” Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said. “I would agree that this would be a good thing to either postpone or cancel. I’m not sure what the process is, but I would concur that it’s a good time to limit that exposure because it’s my understanding that this is a pretty good event, it’s thousands of people.”
During last year’s county clean-up day, a total of about 3,894 vehicles were unloaded. The event is held every year to help residents dispose of materials that the garbage service won’t take like brush and limbs, tires, batteries, used motor oil, furniture/mattresses, appliances and metal.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said they need to look at what other counties are doing for their clean-up events in the area.
“I think we need to look at what some other counties are doing and react accordingly. I think we talked about at some point to have a central location where people could come to, so we may modify based on what information we get,” Walden said. “I think the message that needs to go out is we don’t want to keep somebody from having a place to dispose of their materials, but we don’t want to put anybody in danger. I think as a positive, we can look forward to what we might be able to do as an alternative, which we’ve previously discussed, and move forward with that now.”
Patricia Roulston with Waste Connections said it would be possible to get each precinct some roll-off dumpsters.
“We could put roll-off dumpsters at each one of your precincts and then as they fill up we could limit how many come in your gate at one time or something,” Roulston said. “We talked about sending you information from the Hood County one, how they’re functioning with that, and I can get that to you guys too by next week.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the motion to cancel the March 28 event and said they can bring the topic back to Monday’s regular commissioners court meeting.
“That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to do this as early as would could so we have time to try to get as much information out as possible,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said. “I know some folks already have their trailers loaded and ready to go, so we’re really going to need to get the word out.”
To stay updated on county information and events, visit parkercountytx.com.
