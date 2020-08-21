The Parker County commissioners suggested adding two permanent collection centers in the 2020-21 budget to satisfy a need in the disposal of solid waste.
In February, the commissioners discussed looking into alternatives to the annual clean-up day to better serve residents as well as the county.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said the cost of that one day can reach more than $200,000 at Thursday morning’s budget workshop.
“What I’m hearing is maybe to have a place that would be open maybe four days a week that would be staffed so that people could go to that location year-round, rather than having one day a year to get rid of materials, for a minimal fee,” Walden said. “I think there’s a need for that — a place where people can take brush and leaves and those kinds of things that are difficult to dispose of. I think two sites in the county would be acceptable. As it is today, basically there’s only one site if people need to get rid of something like that and that’s the landfill that they would have to take it to.”
Each precinct does currently accept recycling items including tires, batteries, metal and oil.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan and Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley have been looking at Hood County’s solid waste center model.
“They had budgeted $270,000 per year for their center — $90,000 of it they recovered from revenue from all the scrap metals, cardboard and aluminum — so it still costs them about $180,000 a year to operate,” Dugan said.
Conley said they’re not looking to make money off of a collection.
“They have five to eight dumpsters set up there and they’re made where you can drive right up beside them and dump stuff there. They charge so much depending on what you have. It’s really not going to cover the cost, we won’t make any money off of it, which we’re not trying to make any money off of it,” Conley said. “We’re trying to do away with the county clean-up where we spend thousands and thousands of dollars.
“We need two of these sites and I’m willing to build one at my place. My foreman has done some work on a cost, it’s $30,000 to $50,000 to build the platforms and the building and that’s the initial cost and then we don’t have that cost anymore.”
Aside from the cost, Walden said the number of people and vehicles that line up for clean-up day makes it difficult to monitor.
“Because of the number of vehicles and numbers of people we have coming through on that one day, we are not able to correctly and efficiently monitor what goes into those roll-off dumpsters,” he said. “I think by having a separate site that’s open basically four days a week, we would have staff there that would be able to monitor what goes in there so that things that aren’t allowed — such as wet paint, burning barrels, chemicals, roofing — don’t wind up there.”
Walden added that clean-up day was started to help prevent the dumping of solid waste along county roadways.
“I think people feel like they’re getting something for their tax money when they’re able to bring stuff to our clean-up day and I think that it has gotten out of hand. Just as a history lesson, there previously were two clean-up days, one in the fall and one in the spring, and for budget reasons before I got here and maybe before all of us got here it had to be trimmed down to one because of the tremendous cost,” Walden said. “We’re doing a good thing if we move forward with this because we’re providing a service that is needed and just as a reminder of why we do this, is to keep people from dumping things on the county roads that we would have to clean up anyway. If they have a place where they can bring those things rather than throw them out on the side of the road that we have to then pick up, we’re doing a service to everybody.”
The item will be brought back to an upcoming meeting of the commissioners court.
“I would suggest that it would be prudent for us to come up with a cost and amount of money we’re willing to set aside for this program we’re discussing before we talk about finalizing,” Walden said.
