Parker County Emergency Management Services Coordinator Sean Hughes said more than 30,000 have been vaccinated in Parker County, which accounts for part of the reason COVID-19 numbers have dropped, according to an update given to commissioners Monday.
Resident Eddie Burnett expressed his concern over those who are eligible to get vaccinated not being able to. He said he signed up on the Parker County Hospital District's waiting list six weeks ago, and has yet to be called.
"Being a veteran, I've been lucky that I was able to go to Dallas and get my shot through the VA, but that isn't the case for some of my family members who meet the criteria to get the shot," Burnett said.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen acknowledged that there were some who had "fallen through the cracks" and asked Hughes what they are doing to address the issue.
The hospital district posts vaccine appointments every Tuesday and Thursday morning, and Hughes said available dates are now lasting as long as two hours.
"We have two sites that are promoting vaccines — the hospital district and City Pharmacy," he said.
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 27, at the Parker County Attorney's office. The event is by appointment only. To sign up for an appointment or get on a waiting list, visit www.pchdtx.org or www.daviscitypharmacy.com.
Hughes said the county's trends are mirroring that of the state, with testing numbers continuing to fall.
Last week, the county only held one testing day at Weatherford's Heritage Park, with 28 people getting testing. All came back negative. Hughes said he expects the state to ask them to consolidate the testing to a one-day-a-week event, most likely on Tuesdays.
Other business:
Parker County commissioners Monday also heard an update that an IT technician position has been accepted, with a start date of around April 29. ImageNet Consulting is also vetting other applicants for IT positions, and commissioners will be able to schedule interviews with those who are referred to them.
The commissioners also unanimously voted to approve a two-year extension for Dr. Steven Welch as the Parker County Hospital Authority. Both Deen and Hughes said Welch has been "invaluable" during this time as the health authority.
The court also:
• Heard a declaration from Deen proclaiming April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
• Extended emergency paid leave for county employees for another 60 days.
• Approved the purchase of two Kubota mowers for Precincts 1 and 2 out of the Parker County Sheriff's Office commissary funding.
• Renewed a lease agreement with the Texas Department of Public Safety for the Justice of the Peace 2 building on Fort Worth Highway at an amount of $400 per month.
Palo Pinto commissioners postpone meeting
The Palo Pinto County commissioners court regular meeting was postponed Monday after it was discovered the agenda was not posted online. The meeting has been moved to 9 a.m. on March 29 in the county courthouse.
