Commissioners court hears budget requests

The Parker County commissioners court took action on some employee requests as well as unanimously approved no cost of living increases for elected and non-elected employees during a budget workshop this week.
“Obviously right now, we’re surrounded by several entities that have had cutbacks and we’re currently in the midst of a pandemic and over 4,000 people lost their jobs. That’s the reality of the situation we’re currently in today," Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. "We’re fortunate as a county we were able to scale back and continue to work within our means. We were able to maintain and not do any furloughs and not cut service.
“The challenge has been and continues to be revenue streams and maintaining expenses. My intent was to provide a COLA (cost of living adjustment) raise to continue to maintain the quality of employees that we have. It is a challenge this year to do that given the circumstances we’re in currently.”
Parker County Benefits Coordinator Becky McCullough commended the commissioners court for not making cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I commend this court for things that have already happened this year during the pandemic where employees haven’t had to worry about their paychecks — even in times when we could have paid less, y’all opted not to do that,” McCullough said. “Most of our taxpayers in Parker County haven’t had that luxury. As far as the 3% COLA raise, the climate that we’re in, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
The commissioners unanimously approved no cost of living increases for elected and non-elected employees.
Employee requests
Additional employee requests came in from the county clerk, district clerk, justice of the peace courts, county attorney, auto registration, building and grounds, constables and the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
County Clerk Lila Deakle requested reclassification of two employees in deeds and records, a total cost increase of $13,218, and some office restructuring that would affect five employees at a total of $57,307, if approved.
“You see the chief deputy at a 35% raise and that’s because this position is at the lowest pay grade and I’m moving it up to a chief deputy spot. I’ve already done the restructuring, I just have no paid people for the positions they’re in, so that looks like an enormous raise, a 35% raise, but I’ve taken a person from the lowest bracket to a chief deputy position,” Deakle said. “Their job duties haven’t changed, they were just not paid enough in the past for what they were doing. I’m not asking just because I want it — it’s the right thing to do. I expect a lot from these people and they’re performing every day.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said they’re going to have a hard time explaining why someone was given a 35% pay increase, and Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said they need to request more information before taking any action.
“A couple of things just that have come up in the past, maybe not today, but we need to set a deadline for requests on everything so we can say, ‘If you didn’t ask for it by this date…’” Walden said. “I’ve recognized that we’ve had this situation in the past and I’m going to try to make sure everyone is aware that [Monday] was probably the deadline.”
McCullough said District Clerk Sharena Gilliland’s request is similar to the county clerk and would be a total increase of $39,339 for the department. Gilliland is requesting a 25% increase for the chief deputy position.
“What I was trying to do with our office is create some different levels of responsibility and different levels of expertise and match that to a salary that’s appropriate,” Gilliland said. “With respect to the chief deputy position, increasing that, that is to put that more on par with what our court coordinators in the district courts are set at. You said 25% [increase], yes that’s correct, but it’s trying to better allocate a true tiered system within our office to better reflect the responsibilities.”
No action was taken on the request.
McCullough said the JP courts are all requesting the same thing — an additional court clerk.
“You can see the total cost for that would be $77,214 to each court,” McCullough said. “And then they’re asking for reclassification for their court coordinator for their salary to increase to $63,471. Again, each court is asking for the exact same thing.”
No action was taken on the JP courts’ requests.
The commissioners approved a full time position for Parker County Attorney John Forrest’s office that will be able to help the workload from the JP courts. Forrest also requested a part-time investigator position, but no action was taken.
“The county attorney is asking for a new part-time investigator, I believe that has to do with CPS cases increasing,” McCullough said. “He’s asking $53,070 for the part-time investigator and the new full-time position would be $77,231.”
Deen said the approval of the full-time position would do away with the four positions from the JP courts.
A supplement to the victims assistance coordinator position in the amount of $6,500 was also unanimously approved by the commissioners.
“This has to do with her being a K9 handler. We should be paying an additional supplement to someone who cares for that dog 24/7, so it’s highly recommended that we approve a supplement for her to that position for $6,500,” McCullough said.
McCullough added that because it is a supplement, if the K9 was no longer stationed with the victims assistance coordinator, that amount would go away.
Following a state audit, it was determined that the auto registration department should have 22 full-time employees; however, the Parker County department currently has 15 full-time and two part-time employees. Tax Assessor-Collector Jenny Gentry is requesting two additional employees.
“We have had an increase of over 5,000 transactions a month — our numbers compared to last year per month have increased 5,000 transactions every month. In June of this year we had 12,000 more transactions,” Gentry said. “I should have six [additional employees], I’m requesting two and I would be grateful for one. We’re a week behind and it will continue. For some reason, COVID is a huge seller of cars and it’s insane the amount of cars that are being sold right now.”
Gentry said with one additional employee, it would get them to two to three days behind instead of one week.
“I think we’re all aware of what your situation is and you’re aware of what our situation is, so rather than say we’ll fund one now I recommend we wait and see what else we have in line — we would like to meet everybody’s needs,” Walden said. “We’ll be back requesting more information.”
Kevin Holloway with building and grounds is requesting an additional employee at a cost of $72,279 and rescinded a request of a 2% salary increase for himself.
“I’ve decided to waive those pay increases at this time because of the current climate, but the new employee is the same problem I had in last year’s budget,” Holloway said. “We have a lot going on, a lot of projects, so the additional staff would be a huge help.”
No action was taken on Holloway's request.
“I think all four precincts experience the same problems,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Peacock said. “More work with less employees.”
McCullough said all four constables are requesting that their part-time employee be made full time. In addition, Precinct 1 Constable Ray Wright is requesting his environmental officer get a 10% pay increase and is requesting a new position; Precinct 2 Constable Joe Harris, Jr. is requesting his security officer be made full time; Precinct 3 Constable Glen Praytor is requesting a new position; and Precinct 4 Constable Scott Jones is requesting a percentage increase for his deputy position.
The county’s IT department is requesting a reclassification for its network administrator, bringing the salary up to $77,378.
“This is a position that we’ve budgeted low for the amount and quality of work that that position does,” McCullough said. “For this same position for the city of Weatherford [it] is about $12,000 more than that. If he was to leave, to get somebody back of his caliber at the current salary would be really hard to do.”
The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is requesting a total budget increase of just under $1.1 million, McCullough said, with $344,263 asked to go toward four new employees — three patrol deputies and one for courthouse security — and then $747,352 and reclassifications or salary increases to the sheriff’s office itself.
“There is one specific under special crimes — there is one employee who’s current salary is $54,652, they would like to re-classify to $70,539,” McCullough said. “My understanding of that is this person was hired in as a civil position and now they’ve been here about 14-15 years and have gotten their certifications and are doing much more of a job than what they were brought in at. This salary cost is $15,887 for that position with a total cost of $19,179.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said there are quite a bit of reclassification requests for the sheriff’s office.
“The amount that was budgeted for reclassifications, if we could just adjust that, it would pay for a lot more patrol deputies,” Dugan said.
The commissioners court will continue discussions on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
