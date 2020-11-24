The use of a space near the south door of the courthouse was the subject of debate at Monday’s Parker County Commissioners Court meeting.
The space is being renovated and is planned to be used as a courtroom for probate, County Judge Pat Deen said, but Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said it was his belief that the space had been previously allocated to the Parker County Historical Commission.
Bill Warren, a member of historical commission and the Parker County Historical Society, said those conversations took place before his time, but that there were a number of historical items that were being held that could be brought back to the county.
“We had an archivist at UT-Arlington who had about 250 boxes of Parker County items that they would like to give back,” Warren said. “There are some records at the sheriff’s office, some records upstairs here [in the courthouse] and in the county clerk’s office. We’ve been looking for a home for these for quite some time.”
Deen said the space is an extension of his office, and was previously used as a courtroom.
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said he remembered discussing the space when former County Judge Mark Riley was there, but didn’t recall if there was a vote on it.
“I know we didn’t vote to allocate it for another purpose,” Walden said. “I don’t have a recollection of that previously being a courtroom or allocation of that space.”
Deen said it would take away a courtroom that they are desperately in need of.
“We’re out of options on where we can carry probate and that’s the intention of my office,” he said. “We tried this room but it’s not appropriate or adequate because it’s not set up right.”
An option to turn the space into a museum of sorts for the historical commission had been discussed previously, County Attorney John Forrest said, adding that they could look back at the records to determine if there was a vote on whether the space was allocated to the historical commission.
“There’s been no allocation of it to be a courtroom,” Walden said. “Who determines the allocation of county resources and space? Commissioners court, right?”
Deen said the space is optimal for probate court because of its location.
“I need a courtroom, that’s the bottom line,” he said. “That room was built as an extension of my office to use on the judicial side. It’s perfect for it, there is no other location.
“If you want the historical commission in there, there’s other locations that we can do that in this building, but there is no other location for me to use a courtroom.”
It would be appropriate to hear from the historical commission on their vision of the space, Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said.
“I don’t want it to become a storage room, but a museum-type for artifacts and the public to be able to come and do some research would be fantastic,” he said.
Forrest said if the item had been voted on and approved, it would need to be rescinded and brought back to commissioners.
Walden said his purpose in bringing the item up was not to make a decision, but to make sure everyone was on the same page and had the same information for what the plans were.
“I hear what you’re saying, but it is commissioners court’s decision about the allocation of space, whether it’s the Christmas tree location, whether it’s who gets the bigger office for the court reporter,” he said.
The discussion was a segue from earlier in the meeting, when plans for the Christmas tree and tree lighting ceremony were brought up as part of allocation of county resources.
“I added this as an agenda item because those items need to come before commissioners court,” Walden said. “We continue to be asked if there’s going to be [a Christmas tree] here or in the lot and what the plan is.”
Deen said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county is working with the city for a joint event, where the lighting of the tree on the courthouse lawn will coincide with the Christmas parade on Dec. 5.
“Nothing glamorous,” Deen said. “We wanted to make it where there would not be large groups gathering.”
“Those are good, but those require court approval,” Walden said. “There needs to be a committee that reports to us and then we approve or talk to them about it.
“I’m not being critical of what’s being done, but those are commissioners court decisions.”
The Christmas parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Weatherford Ninth Grade Center and continues down South Main Street.
