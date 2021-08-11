WEATHERFORD — With budget talks heating up, Parker County commissioners Tuesday heard requests from several county departments, involving pay scale changes, additional staffing requests and salary increases.
The court approved several items, voted down and couple, and opted to review most of them at a later date.
The IT department made a request for a new full-time network coordinator, at a salary of $45,000. Another request involved putting $15,000 into a part-time line, as McCullough said the director had expressed an interest in using some students from the college who are pursuing a degree in IT technology.
Both were unanimously approved.
The treasurer's office requested raises to three positions — assistant county treasurer, assistant asset bank manager and payroll administrator — for a total cost of $39,318.
However, following a "Plan B" scenario presented by McCullough, commissioners approved raising the salary of an employee who had transferred from the auditor's office to handle payroll, for a total $1,729 annually, an amount that employee made when working at their previous department.
Commissioners also approved a request by the tax assessor to add two more positions to the auto registration office, at a salary amount of $46,000 each. The office raises enough revenue in four months to cover the two new positions, according to a presentation.
A motion was originally made to approve one position, but Dugan made a motion to approve both, which passed 3-2.
In the county attorney's office, a request was made for a part-time platting assistant to report to the platting coordinator, at roughly $17 an hour for a total annual cost of $29,000.
The department also put in a request for a new investigator at a salary of $62,451.
A motion for the platting assistant position was swiftly made, and unanimously approved. No action was taken on the second request.
The district clerk's office requested an additional clerk position at a proposed salary of $46,788, in addition to benefits.
From March to July, the passport office, which is operated by the district clerk, generated over $41,000 in revenue, which keeps growing, McCullough said. "It appears the passport revenue alone would pay for this new position."
The position was approved unanimously.
The fire marshal's office requested an additional employee in the form of an environmental investigator, similar to what constables 1, 2 and 3 have. This position would serve Precinct 4's environmental issues, at a proposed salary of $52,040, with cell phone allowance and benefits.
"The constable's office is not required to have an environmental investigator, and in Precinct 4, our constable there wishes not to take on that role," Commissioner Steve Dugan said. "He is an elected official so we can't force him to take it, so we've been sharing one out of the constable's office in Precinct 1.
"It's straining them pretty heavily with the load and the distance, so my preference is to relocate under the fire marshal's office."
The position was unanimously approved.
The county clerk's office requested a part-time position, to be funded from fees that the office collects.
That position was unanimously approved.
Parker County Court at Law 2 Judge Lynn Marie Johnson will receive an extra $9,290 to her annual salary, something the county must due as court at law salaries are driven by statute, Parker County Benefits Coordinator Becky McCullough said.
Other offices which made requests included the constables, who are currently paid $76,543 annually, and requested a raise of more than 15 percent.
"They're requesting to be moved to $88,240, the current salary of your [justice of the peace] judges, county clerk, district clerk, tax assessor and county treasurer," McCullough said.
If the requested salary was put in for the constables, it would mean an additional $58,275.
Options were also presented to increase the salaries for county clerk, district clerk, treasurer and tax assessor, from $88,240 to $105,000.
"This would put them more in line with the results of the salary survey for elected officials," McCullough said.
It would be an annual increase in salaries of $16,760 for a total increase to budget of $81,562.
Noting that eight departments had requested an increase in salary, McCullough said she took the liberty of putting together a plan for county officials to look at for all departments, following a conversation she had with neighboring Tarrant County on their tier schedule.
"I also went and took a 20-year look back on elected officials' raises," she said. "In the last 20 years, elected officials had been given raises 10 times, whereas county employees were given raises 14 times.
"I just thought that was interesting to show that there's been a lot of years where elected officials have taken nothing whereas county employees did."
The last time elected officials received a raise was in 2019 and prior to that, 2016, at a rate of 3 percent.
Dugan asked about a timeframe if they decided to make any changes.
County Auditor Brianna Fowler said there would first need to be a vote by the courton the proposed salaries, then a public notice published in the newspaper at least 10 days prior to the vote, followed by a letter from the county judge's office to elected officials notifying them of the proposed salaries — a step that would give an elected official time for a salary grievance committee if they agree they are being compensated fairly.
Other requests
Commissioners heard several different scenarios, ranging from a 1-5 percent salary increase for non-elected officials.
"If the county was to give employees a 5 percent raise, the total cost would be $1,047,000," McCullough said.
The county has 430 active, full-time employees.
Commissioners opted to take no action at this time.
"We've got three circles: one is what we have to do, one is what would be good to do and one is what would be nice to do," Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said. "And we have to work in that center circle and make sure all those needs are met before we start giving raises out before we have to make those other critical decisions coming forward.
"It's not kicking the can down the road, it's waiting to see how much money we'll be required to spend in other areas."
Parker County Judge Pat Deen requested a new position for a county administrator, with a proposed salary of $120,000 per year.
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley asked McCullough what other counties had the same position, as well as their populations.
"Some counties have what's called a court administrator," she said. "A lot of times though, the function of a court administrator would take care of [commissioners'] office staff as well as the county judge's staff.
"Denton County just hired a county administrator last year, but they have 1,900 employees."
Deen said the populations may be different, but Parker County has the same responsibilities and continues to grow.
"So to recap, the county judge's office is asking us to spend $171,655 to hire somebody who's job description mirrors that of the county judge," Walden asked. "We have many, many budget needs in here — I'm not sure that's one of them."
Commissioners also heard a request for a salary increase for Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes, whose current salary is $82,400. Part of the increase would count for Hughes' certification pay.
Walden asked for a look at other requests from the department, which included a raise to the secretary position, from $37,898 to $46,700 and reclassification to an administrative assistant position.
Commissioners requested a list of all positions, including job descriptions, in that department, and where the county was at with part-time money, which has been used for dispatchers.
"Hopefully, a new environmental investigator can help in that office on more than just environmental issues," Dugan said.
Hughes said the only other full-time position, outside of himself and the administrative assistant, in the department right now is the emergency management officer. About half of that salary is covered by grant funds.
Commissioners took no action on the item.
A request was made to increase the salaries of the court coordinators in the justice of the peace's offices from $60,015 to $62,071. The move would make their pay similar to coordinators at the county court at laws and district court, McCullough said.
No action was taken.
Commissioners also discussed an increase in pay for the grand jury bailiff position out of the district attorney's office.
The current pay is a flat $50 and the proposed increase was for $150.
Dugan asked if they knew the average number of hours that position worked, and Deen said it is dependant on the case load.
"The district attorney said he's been here 20 years and there has never been an increase," McCullough said.
Walden and Dugan said there did not appear to be enough information, and the motion failed, 2-3.
Elections Administrator Crickett Miller request an increase in salary for her deputy chief, from $56,696 to $58,398, which would make it a little more equal to other chief deputies across the county, McCullough said.
The difference would be made up with a decrease in salary to the deputy position, from $45,525 to $39,289.
The department was also requesting an increase in its parttime line, from $118,758 to a flat $119,000, and an increase in election judges from $130,000 to $200,000. McCullough noted that this was for an increase in the number of workers, not an increase in pay.
Walden said he would need more information before calling for a vote.
Each of the county constables' offices requested reclassification of their deputy constables to chief deputy constables, and an increase in salary to $65,839, which was a difference of anywhere from $9,000 to $13,000, depending on each constable.
Commissioners took no action Tuesday.
Department of Public Safety North requested a salary increase for its office manager to make it comparable to the rate of the South office manager at $48,272. Both positions are county employees, while the rest of the office staff works for the state.
No action was taken.
The 9-1-1 addressing department requested an additional employee at a proposed salary of $47,047.
Commissioners opted to review the request at a later date.
The department had also made a request to have all three of its inspectors paid the same amount, bringing one up to meet the other two at $50,170 each, as all now have the same certifications.
Commissioners requested more information from the department head before voting.
The sheriff's office put in a request for a second medical examiner, at a total cost of $117,862, as well as a part-time warrant clerk, for a total of $27,858, a reclassification in salary to an investigator for a total increase of $9,389, a reclassification of their CID department for $6,302 and four patrol deputies reclassified to corporal positions for a total cost of $38,892.
Another request was made to add cell phone allowance for all patrol deputies at a cost of $20,671, a new pay scale for dispatch and animal control, at $637,974.
Sheriff Russ Authier said the ME's role includes do some investigations as well as reports any unattended death on scene, guessing they receive about 500 calls a year.
He said his request for a new pay scale was aimed at retaining people, as his office has already lost 11 people — mostly from patrol — this year, with only one to retirement.
Walden proposed the court sit on the request until later.
Other items:
• Commissioners unanimously approved a rate of 13.31 percent, with a group term life rate of .35 percent, to be contributed to the Texas County and District Retirement System, an increase from last year's elected rate of 12.76, or $220,000 to the general fund.
McCullough said one of the reasons that number is so high is because of [cost-of-living adjustment] raises that were done in the past. She likened it to financing an interest rate.
"It takes 15 years to pay off a COLA, so not only are we still paying for 2009, we're paying for 2008 and 2007 as well," she said.
There are currently 261 members drawing retirement checks who have retired from the county and 41 beneficiaries are receiving retirement checks.
Commissioners unanimously voted to keep the county's longevity policy as is, meaning employees who have been with the county for five years receive $60 a year for every year of employment.
• Following McCullough's recommendation, the county approved upping the employer portion of PPO premiums for employee health insurance.
The vote includes an increase in employee premium by $13.85 per paycheck, which would come out to roughly $360 more annually that the employee would pay. McCullough also recommended an increase of $23.08 for an employee plan plus dependents, an annual increase of $600.
She said there has not been an increase in medical premiums since 2017.
