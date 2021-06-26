WEATHERFORD — Since Parker County joined the National Flood Insurance Program in 1990, new requirements and community pushback has caused concerns, commissioners were told Tuesday.
The federal program, managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is valuable to areas of the county, particularly near the Brazos River, that are prone to regular flooding.
“All of the area around the Brazos River is mostly designated as a floodway, and it’s the type of flood plain that requires a little extra to get permitting approved,” Parker County Permitting Director/Floodplain Manager Ryen Mowrey said.
That “extra” includes an engineering study and a hydrological hydraulic analysis by a professional engineer, which are pretty expensive and extensive to get done, Mowrey said.
“In the past, these weren’t required and I’ve been trying to correct that since I’ve been here to make sure we’re following what we’re supposed to as part of the [NFIP],” he said. “Since they were expensive and not necessarily required in the past, it’s caused some friction with some [residents], especially in the Horseshoe Bend area.”
The Horseshoe Bend community has been prone to flooding, with the last situation coming earlier this month following days or rainfall, which caused the Brazos River Authority to open two dam gates at Possum Kingdom Lake’s Morris Sheppard Dam. Out of concern for residents, the American Red Cross opened a temporary shelter at Spring creek Baptist Church in Weatherford for those in need.
“When [the county] joined the national program, mapping data was not available so we didn’t have boundaries set for these special flood areas where Texans live,” Texas Water Development Board Flood Outreach Specialist Paul Gutierrez said. “That data has slowly unfolded and is now available in Parker County and that’s where this floodway designation comes in.
“Any kind of development, we want to pay a little more attention to it and make sure that things are going to be safe for that resident and residents around them.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said some of the problems they are running into is that the rules had not previously been enforced.
“Nobody likes change and as we try to move into that change, we get conflict with the property owners down there because they don’t understand, because they’ve been doing one thing and now you’re telling them another,” he said. “To try to get that information out — and because there are flood plains in each of our precincts — I asked Ryen to bring Paul here today.”
There are three zones that pertain to Parker County: a floodway, an A zone with Elevations (AE) and an A zone.
“These special flood hazard areas are the areas we want to focus on safe development so that Parker County can remain in the program, and the folks that have policies can continue to have them through FEMA,” Gutierrez said.
If the rules are not followed, property owners would not be eligible for flood insurance through FEMA, which Gutierrez called the worst outcome.
“There are people there who already have systems in place from five years ago,” Walden said. “Compare that with somebody buying a lot today that wants to put a septic system in. How do we tell the new buyer they’re going to have to spend $10,000 or so to get this work done whereas somebody five years ago didn’t [have to]?”
Mowrey said technically any pre-firm structures built after 1990 should have fallen in compliance with what was done at the time.
“I know the focus has been septic issues, but septic isn’t my biggest issue when issuing a permit, it’s the structure or the RV or whatever they’re hooking up to that system,” he said.
The cost associated with floodway compliance, including the H&H analysis and engineering study, varies from $6,000-$8,000 and up.
The property owner must fill out a permit application, provide the county with a to-scale site plan including everything going on the property, the H&H study stamped and signed to show zero impact and provide a $200 permitting fee. An elevation certificate must also be done showing the proper elevation, followed by a final inspection.
Parker County John Forrest inquired about whether a study would be needed to get a permit for replacing an existing septic system for a structure built prior to 1990.
“We would want to consider the value of whatever type of structure is there and due to the court order and how it lays out, if we hit 50 percent [or more than the structure is valued at], we’ve got to consider compliance,” Gutierrez said. “Say you’re talking about a structure [valued at] $200,000 and they want to install a septic tank that costs $100,000 — we’d be looking at something.”
Gutierrez added that of the data he’s seen on claims in Parker County, he hasn’t found one that hit that 50 percent mark.
“We don’t want to be a hardship for individuals trying to put in a house, but we want them to properly and safely do it,” Forrest said.
Walden added that another issue they run into is residents owning an RV that is not worth very much, so they don’t care if they have flood insurance or not.
Gutierrez said those instances would need to be documented by the county compliance manager in the event that FEMA did come by and observe. He added that there is an enforcement clause in the court order, which can include a fine and even jail time.
“I think one problem in trying to enforce it is we have people with a law and no teeth to it,” Walden said. “So we don’t do anything and [the owners] don’t do anything and they go right ahead and the neighbor does the same thing.
“The frustration for us, down in that floodway, is we have the same places flooding over and over. The names of residents may change, but that property doesn’t.”
Gutierrez said that situation could fall under the “repetitive loss” category, in which structures get to a point where they’re no longer insurable.
No action was taken Monday, as the presentation was part of an update on floodway permitting procedures and requirements. Gutierrez added that his office would be a resource for the county, and that he has contacts in other agencies that fall under the National Flood Insurance Program.
For more information on floodplain development and permitting, visit parkercountytx.com/131/Floodplain-Development-Requirements.
