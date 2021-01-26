Plans are "rolling along" with the construction of the Parker County East Annex project.
Shannon Nave, of Baird, Hampton and Brown, said they had received additional plans on Friday and will be reviewing those this week.
"JRJ [Construction] currently hopes to begin groundbreaking in mid-February," Nave said.
There are still a couple of needs to take care of, including an off site wastewater easement and a private access easement to finalize.
Nave said the municipal utility district advertised last Friday, and will advertise again this Friday, with a bid opening expected around Feb. 5.
"With that, we'll be able to finalize the plat once that comes in," he said.
Plans are also moving forward for the relocation of the courthouse chiller. The county received only one bid — from Infinity Construction on Jan. 11 for the project, with two primary bids — the base bid and Alternate No. 1.
The base bid is to prepare everything for the chiller to be placed on the emergency operations building property, including lines, controls, "essentially everything but the chiller itself," Nave said.
Alternate No. 1 is to place the new chiller at the site.
The combined bid was about 7 percent above BHB's bid, and Nave recommended moving forward with the process for a couple of reasons, including timing.
"The city of Weatherford is redoing Trinity Avenue so there's a limited time to get in," Nave said. "They're about to start water and wastewater lines in there. In the summer, they're going to start paving, and once the paving is in, it's going to be difficult to do anything additional in that area."
If authorized, the chiller should be in place by mid-June if not sooner.
The 2004 cooling system caused humidity damage to areas of the courthouse. The air handling system was adjusted in the fall to fix that and the next step would be removal of the chiller.
Nave also discussed two other alternates — Alternate No. 2, to upgrade the generator at the EOC and add a docking station, and Alternate No. 3, concreting the grass area behind the EOC.
Permits with TxDOT and the city of Weatherford are also in the works.
Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said Alternate No. 2 brings the item up to code and allows a tertiary way to get power to the building.
As for Alternate No. 3, "I believe there is going to do work in that area anyway. We've asked to get some drainage and some slope to the concrete work to help manage water coming off of that property," Hughes said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the acceptance the bid and alternatives.
