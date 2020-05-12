The Parker County commissioners held discussions on a new grant program, the Texas Water Development Board Infrastructure Fund, that would help pay to identify mitigation strategies of flood-prone areas in the county.
“Back in November, Proposition 8 was approved that established the Flood Infrastructure Fund and then legislature took funds from the rainy day fund, I believe it was $793 million, that they used to fund that program,” Chris Bosco, with Freese and Nichols engineering firm, said. “Category 1 is for planning and it would be kind of like a master drainage plan for the county or you could do a sub-basin plan for the county, so if there’s a problem area that the county wants to study — it could even be in a segment of one precinct — the county could use these funds to do that drainage study. You could receive a 50% grant to be a 50/50 program to fund the planning work.”
At this time, Bosco said Parker County is only eligible for the planning study grant, Category 1, not for a project grant funding.
“It would identify mitigation measures, so what comes out of the study is there might need to be some detention ponds put in or some infrastructure built to mitigate whatever that flooding is,” Bosco said. “At this planning stage, you wouldn’t actually solve the problem, you would just identify a project that you would want to request future funding for to solve it. Category 2 is actually building a project and that would be a zero interest loan.”
Bosco said it would be about $300,000 to do a study, with $150,000 as the county’s portion.
“If you didn’t want to take on a study that large, you could segment out and that would be certainly less than $300,000,” Bosco said. “This is the first of its kind so it’s hard to determine what will come down the pipe. The idea is, where the state’s going, is that by 2024 there would effectively be a state master drainage plan.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said it sounded like a lot of money to address.
“If you start cleaning out a creek channel, the EPA and all the environmental stuff that comes with it and getting on private property, you’re not talking about a zero percent interest, you’re talking about huge money,” Dugan said. “I’m afraid it’s going to tell us that we’re going to spend $150,000 to $200,000 to tell us we need $40 million to create some things and we’re not going to be able to do it.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley added, “It seems to me that this study is going to tell me what I already know.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said there are many areas that could be studied in the county.
“Each of [the commissioners] have areas that flood in our precincts,” Walden said. “Each of us probably have homes that get water in them when we have large rains and each of us could identify several dozen projects that need to be studied.”
County Judge Pat Deen said he would like to partner with the cities to tackle the flooding issues and have a discussion before making any decision.
“This is really a collaboration with us and the cities because we’re all in this together,” Deen said. “We can get with the [cities] and put together a meeting and discussion on this about how we can share this with them and what their interest level would be. I would recommend we take no action and put together a meeting and sit down with the cities and come back to the commissioners court.”
Bosco said to put together the application would be $8,000 and it would need to be submitted by June.
“In July and August would be the decision point if the county wanted to move forward,” Bosco said.
Walden was in favor of approving the $8,000 for Freese and Nichols to put together the application.
“The projects that I’m discussing are on county roads and they are roads that residents use to wait until the water ran down, and now they don’t and they get washed down the road, so those are the kinds of projects that I’m looking for. Do I know what the problem is? Probably, but I don’t know the extent of what needs to be done and then it becomes guesswork,” Walden said. “I’m looking for some help in planning what needs to be done — installation of culverts, raising of the roadway — that takes that planning and tell us exactly what we need to do. That’s what I’m looking and that’s why I think if we would spend this $8,000, set some projects in that we’re aware of. Then as we move forward, whether there is additional funding available, we know what we need to do to remedy that situation.”
Deen said he believes the study is necessary, but it’s all about timing.
“It’s just a matter of timing and how we do it, how we partner and work with our communities,” Deen said. “The relationship we have with the cities is extremely close and they have issues and are going to want to participate — I don’t want to speak for them, but they are going to want to understand what this is and see how it could benefit them as well. I think they would be extremely disappointed if we didn’t do that, actually. I think the advantage here is working together, sharing those costs.”
The commissioners made a motion to table the item until further discussion can be had and will be brought back to a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.