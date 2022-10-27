Commissioners move forward with MOU for Committee on Aging funding

WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners Monday agreed to move forward and establish a Memorandum of Understanding with the county's Committee on Aging for future funding.
Kirsti Smith, executive director, and board member Tom Kidd told the court that the Meals on Wheels program services the 910 square miles of Parker County, with the Senior Center serving food and providing recreational activities during the week.
"Since August of last year, we have been under new management," Smith said, "and I can confidently say we are better off now than before. We continue to do everything to get us back to where we need to be."
The PCCOA has had its share of challenges over the last several years, from the pandemic to staff turnover to claims of financial mismanagement.
For the last eight years, a 35-acre parcel of land off Vine Street, donated to the nonprofit by the Jerry Durant Auto Group to build a new center, has sat vacant after initial dirt work, slab, parking lot and plumbing projects petered out.
"How did you start it when you couldn't finish it?" Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley asked.
Kidd told commissioners he wasn't on the board then, but that the initial project cost was around $4.5 million.
"The whole mindset was if we start building, the money will pour in and it did not," he said. "Two million dollars was spent and we ran out. The intent was good, the money just did not come in."
That property went up for sale in March of this year by the Stephen Reich Group at a listing price of $1.2 million, but was listed as off the market as of Tuesday.
Kidd told commissioners there is a contract presently, and they hope to close on the property within the next 90 days.
Commissioners questioned what money from the sale would be used for, noting that in the past, the county had offered another piece of property to the nonprofit, which did not materialize.
The current Senior Center, at 1225 Holland Lake Drive, is owned by the county. The center uses its recreational space for activities two days a week, but the kitchen gets used every day for cooking and preparing hot meals to be delivered to homebound seniors Monday through Friday.
"Y'all are sitting over there rent-free and we're paying the insurance," Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said. "We bought that building so y'all could build on that site.
"The fact is, the county itself is now hurting for space. We're left kind of holding the bag because somebody else mishandled funds or whatever happened to it."
Smith said she completely understood commissioners' frustrations.
"It makes me just as angry and upset as everybody else," she said. "But I don't want past decisions to reflect on the staff I currently have."
Kidd said if the sale does go through, the organization still has a loan to pay off, and he expects about $720,000 to be available. He added there are other needs, such as an increase in staffing and staff insurance.
The organization received funding through the Council of Governments for Meals on Wheels, but Parker County commissioners have budgeted $30,400 for the nonprofit in recent years. Last year's and this year's monies were budgeted but not distributed, as a Memorandum of Understanding had not been put in place.
"The way we're judged as a society is by how we treat the young and old," Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said, "and this court has supported the Senior Center, Meals on Wheels and other programs.
"Having been there to call bingo, the utilization of the Senior Center is probably at an all-time high."
The commissioner asked for County Attorney John Forrest to get an MOU drafted so that funds from last year and this year may be allocated, with a 4-0 vote in favor of the motion.
The court and nonprofit also discussed the possibility of a lease or purchase of the current facility, which could be considered at an upcoming meeting.
"We have talked about it as a board, but it's hard to agree when we don't know what the dollar amount," Kidd said. "We don't make money and whatever we have left over is very little. We would need to know what we're looking at to make a decision."
Dugan said there was a concern that the money the agency had access to in the past disappeared with "nothing to show for it."
"That is something we're just going to have to move past, and show the community that we're in it for the right reason," Smith said.
