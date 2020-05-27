The Parker County commissioners court denied moving forward with a Texas Water Development Board Infrastructure Fund that would have allowed for a 50/50 grant match to provide studies and identify mitigation strategies of flood-prone areas in the county.
The county did not qualify at this time to receive funding to complete any projects that would fix those flood-prone areas.
“If you wanted to apply for a grant to actually implement a project, that is a 0% interest in Parker County. However, in Category 1, which is the planning level, you could get a 50% grant,” Chris Bosco with Freese and Nichols engineering firm said. “At this stage the only thing Parker County is eligible for is a partnership on the study side. There are other counties throughout the state, due to the flooding that they’ve incurred, where they’re able to get a match on the actual implementation side.”
The Flood Infrastructure Fund was established through Proposition 8, which was approved in the November 2019 election and legislature put in $793 million to fund the program to help Texas counties with flooding mitigation.
Bosco said to study the entire county would be about $300,000, which would be a $150,000 cost to the county, plus an $8,000 fee to Freese and Nichols to put together the application.
“My issues are not necessarily with the study with the entire drainage, they’re individual issues. For emergency management purposes we did a list of places in my precinct where water runs over the road during a minor flood situation and it’s somewhere around 15 areas where that situation occurs, so what I’m looking for is help in trying to work those down,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said. “As far as paying for the projects down the road, it’s obvious that we don’t have money for that and it’s obvious that everybody has their mind made up so I don’t have any action.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said he doesn’t mind paying the $8,000 fee to Freese and Nichols, but wants to be realistic about what the county would get out of moving forward with the grant.
The commissioners tabled the item at the last regular meeting until further discussion could be had amongst county officials and cities.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen said they have had discussion with the city of Weatherford, but suggested the commissioners take no action until they can have discussions with the other cities in the county.
But Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said he wasn’t satisfied with taking no action.
“We already know we’re not going to do the main part, the big part, so why do we even need to spend the $8,000 if we’re pretty sure we’re not even going to continue after,” Conley said. “It’s either do the $8,000 or not do it.”
Conley, Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Peacock and Dugan voted to deny moving forward, with Deen and Walden voted in favor.
Commissioners also approved a Memorandum of Understanding agreement with the Weatherford Fire Department concerning heavy rescue equipment.
“The county in the past years has received a significant amount of heavy rescue equipment. This equipment has sat idle for a number of years. I was approached and had discussion with the Weatherford Fire Department about reactivating this equipment. They have the expertise in heavy rescue along with some other folks within the county to be able to go through this equipment, make sure that it’s all there, make sure that it all works,” Parker County Fire Marshal Sean Hughes said. “What Weatherford has asked to do is take this equipment to one of their stations and have their rescue techs go through this equipment and make sure it’s in suitable condition and provide us a list of any needed repairs to this equipment.”
Hughes said once completed, they could look into putting the equipment back in service somewhere within the county.
“What we’re talking about is some specialized heavy rescue equipment that I frankly don’t have the expertise to make sure it all goes together. It was bought with grant money within the past seven to 10 years,” Hughes said. “It has been stored in one of the large trailers that the county does own, it just hasn’t been taken out and made sure that it’s maintained correctly. The value of the equipment is probably half a million dollars that was bought with grant money. There’s a lot of equipment there. What I’m asking the court to do is to authorize me to sign for them to go through it. Any further action beyond that we would bring to the court.”
The MOU agreement will have no cost to the county.
