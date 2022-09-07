WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners Wednesday voted to reject a recommendation from a salary grievance committee on increases for three elected county officials.
District Clerk Sharena Gilliland, Treasurer Jenny Barnwell and County Clerk Lila Deakle filed salary grievances last week, seeking a base salary of $122,570, the same amount commissioners gave themselves last month. The committee voted 7-2 in favor of the increase Tuesday, putting the decision back on commissioners.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen, who chaired the committee hearing as a non-voting entity, told the court Wednesday he felt there should be consideration on a compromise or looking at the fact that seven members supported the increase.
"I appreciate the grievance committee's hard work there on short notice and a short amount of time to get information and consider it," Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said, "but from my experience — and I spoke a couple of weeks ago about this — I feel like there's definitely a difference in duties and responsibilities for commissioners court as a whole, all the way down through the structures of county government.
"My mind is still firm that distance between the pay scales we've set already is still good."
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden seconded Dugan's motion to enter the discussion phase, asking if anybody at the hearing testified regarding the entire pay scale, as opposed to just the three positions.
"When I look at the thing as an entirety, I look at the increase in pay in those positions over two years — 12 percent last year, 13.9 percent this year," he said. "When we adopted that scale, I think we intended for [it] to be an entirety."
Deakle, who testified along with the other two Tuesday, clarified that the committee's discussion revolved around those three grievances, though documentation of all elected officials' salaries was handed out to the committee.
"And as you mentioned, the past two years that we did get those percentages, we absolutely did because we lagged so far behind," she said, echoing Gilliland's comments from the night before.
Wednesday's motion passed 4-1, with Deen against.
During the committee hearing Tuesday, Gilliland addressed the committee as well as several who attended as audience members.
She noted that all three, like commissioners, are also elected officials, and ticked off a list of job duties, including filing and docketing all court documents; custody, maintenance and preservation of all court records; filing for all district court's civil, family, juvenile and felony cases; and collection and registry of funds through court fees, costs and fines, among others.
She also serves as the jury coordinator for all of the county, in addition to managing the passport office which opened in March 2021.
Gilliland referenced the Texas Association of Counties' elected officials salary survey, which she said noted their offices "had been pretty behind" for several years.
"We're the managers of these offices ... and that justifies us being on par with our other elected officials," she said.
Deakle, whose office is charged with managing public records; birth, death and marriage records; and Court at Law 1 and 2, probate and mental health court records, among others, said the grievance process isn't a political debate, nor an "us versus them."
"Our job's not physical in nature, but our realm of responsibilities and what we bring to the county is just as important as commissioners," she said. "We're simply asking for compensation at the same standard the commissioners gave themselves."
Deakle also pointed out that her bond requirement amount is quite a bit higher (no less than $5,000 nor more than $500,000) than a commissioner's required $3,000, and that any errors on her part could cost the county a lot of money.
Barnwell, whose retirement will be succeeded by Treasurer-Elect Becky McCullough, said the decision would not affect her financially, but "that position deserves to be paid more."
"Our work is mental. We have to be alert and on point with money and paperwork to make sure we're all protected," said Barnwell, who serves as the banker for the county government — including payroll, expenses, jury duty and election workers — as well as the investment officer in working with external brokers and bankers on investment returns for county funds, among other duties.
The public hearing invited questions from the committee as well as the audience.
One county resident said he had sent emails to all four commissioners about the issue, and was tired of hearing how "healthy" the budget was when property taxes are so high.
"What we should be talking about is lowering," he said, drawing applause from some present.
Another resident commented that basing the reason for a salary increase on the fact that commissioners got it may be a false base. Others said they felt that commissioners' salaries were what seemed to be driving this, with one noting that "elected officials should be elected to serve, not get rich."
Deakle replied to the latter, saying her career was her 24 years of serving in the U.S. Navy.
"I do this because I love it," she said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said he found data from TAC data that seemed to dispute some of the three's claims, including that both the county clerk's and district clerk's salaries were 19 percent higher than the state average, with the treasurer's office 29 percent higher.
"And this is before the 14 percent that we offered to give them," he said. "There's two of these people that were happy with what we offered — the tax assessor/collector and the newly elected treasurer. And as far as talking about their jobs, it's nothing like being a commissioner. We're on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week and we get called out a lot."
Conley pulled from data including Parker County and six surrounding counties, noting Parker is the third most populated.
"The treasurer is the highest paid in seven counties, the district is the second highest paid and the county clerk is third highest," he said. "That's my spin on it. Our elected officials are generously compensated, and they're wanting more."
"How does your salary compare with other counties," one audience member asked as Conley walked back to his seat.
"We're above average, like they are," he replied.
To a question by a committee member prior to deliberation, McCullough, who is currently over human resources, said the county spends about $35 million on salaries and benefits for the 475-500 county employees, out of the roughly $70 million in the general fund budget.
Several in the audience appeared ready to talk about commissioners' salaries, to which Deen replied that it wasn't the reason for Tuesday's hearing. He added that they will have the opportunity to speak during public comment at next week's regular meeting, set for 9 a.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.