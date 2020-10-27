Community feedback requested for two Aledo park concepts

Community feedback is being requested for two Aledo park concepts — Pine Street Trailhead Plaza and The Aledo Commons — which is being done by engineering firm Kimley-Horn.
The Aledo city council unanimously approved the authorization to receive public input of the conceptual plans at a recent meeting.
“This is the Pine Street Trailhead Plaza and The Aledo Commons area and we really want to kick off the engagement of two concepts that’s going to provide us some framework to move forward with some construction documents so the city can move forward with implementing these projects,” Ivan Gonzalez with Kimley-Horn said. “This is to start the conversation and provide something for council, the community and everyone to start giving us ideas, modifying and then move into a 30% design, a 60% design and then for 100% design construction documents.”
For the Trailhead Plaza, the concept includes space for businesses to utilize, areas for activities, a proposed trail that will connect up to the Farm-to-Market Road 1187 corridor and a proposed area for public art.
As for The Aledo Commons, Gonzalez said they built off the city’s existing visions including an amphitheater, proposed multi-activity spaces, expanded parking and connectivity with a crosswalk that can link city hall to the park.
“The crosswalk is going to be extremely important, so from a public safety standpoint so it needs a conversation with TxDOT to ensure that they approve the placement of that crosswalk because they’ll eventually control that,” Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall said. “So we just want to make sure wherever the crosswalk is, it’s going to be safe. We at least need to have that conversation because it obviously makes a difference where that sidewalk connector is.”
In both concepts, Gonzalez said they provided a lot of shaded areas for the public.
Place 4 Councilmember Kimberly Hiebert asked about putting frisbee golf in or some kind of activity for when the amphitheater isn’t in use.
Marshall said there was nothing definitive at this point.
“The thing with frisbee golf is when you have an event in this area, you’re not going to have frisbee golf going on because it would be too dangerous for a large event,” Marshall said.
Gonzalez said they’re trying to cut up the space so there isn’t too much open area.
“But it gives you a sense of place when you’re on one side of it compared to the other side, and where you can have different activities happening at the same time,” Gonzalez said. “We’re looking for any feedback, so we can start getting feedback on what does the community at-large want to see. If there’s something that 90% of the community flags, then we are definitely going to consider it."
The concepts will be posted on the city of Aledo website for the public the view at aledo-texas.com.
“When we post this up, it won’t just be a static image,” Gonzalez said. “It will be almost like an idea wall with suggestions, kind of like a structured feedback bar.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.