Opening a few years ago, Dan’s Smokehouse community refrigerator in Peaster is continuing to help stock the kitchens of residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The smokehouse, owned and operated by Dan and Latha Hamilton, is a deer and wild game processing plant at 2521 Harwell Lake Road in Peaster that also manufactures beef jerky, beef snack sticks and sausage products. The community refrigerator allows for the public to donate food and then also take food home.
Dan credits his wife for the idea of adding the community refrigerator.
“Latha had the idea that some people just need help. We’ve all been in situations where a bag or two of groceries would have helped a lot,” Dan said. “We provide the place and then people come three or four times a week and bring things. It’s just been amazing to watch people help.”
The Hamiltons said the community refrigerator has been stocked with all types of meats, frozen and unfrozen, frozen dinners, fruits, vegetables, milk and eggs.
The donations have continued to pour in during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are so fortunate to have a family like the Hamiltons in our Peaster community. They are continuously working as the hub to help families that need food/groceries. They truly have a servant’s heart and want to give,” Peaster resident Dedra Vick, who regularly donates to the community refrigerator, said. “It’s a huge task to make sure that everything is rotated out and stocked. Usually, when they get on our Peaster Community Facebook page and say they are low on something, it always shows up within the next day, sometimes within hours.”
The Hamiltons said they have tweaked some things, but that all the credit goes to the community.
“We have more people bringing, and of course more people taking, but the accolades go to our community because people have been just so generous. The demand is at least 10 to 20 times more than it was before,” Latha said. “We’re trusting God that our needs will be met and it’s very heartwarming to even see people that don’t have a job giving.”
Dan said the one thing he has witnessed is how the need during this time doesn’t discriminate.
“One thing we’re seeing that we haven’t before is we may have someone drive up in a Mercedes or BMW and it’s not that they’re poor, they just can’t find meat or they can’t find vegetables, so it’s all sectors,” Dan said. “We’ve all been there and it’s affecting all of us.”
The Hamiltons said anyone is welcome at the community refrigerator and they just ask that people be considerate.
“If you need food, we’ve got food here, and we’ve had people come from Fort Worth and even Arlington. This hits every class of people, it doesn’t matter what you drive or how much you have in your bank account — if you can’t find food, you can’t find food,” Latha said. “The majority of people, about 99.9 percent, are very considerate and don’t want to take from somebody else. We just want people to be considerate of others.”
Latha said she’s been amazed to see others stepping up during the pandemic and helping others.
“After we started doing this, I told myself I would love to see other communities do something like this — if people just put a refrigerator on their porch, at their business, whatever. I saw that the Weatherford Police Department started doing it and it’s all around now, people are doing it,” Latha said. “We are so supportive of that because this is going to take a lot of people helping to get through. Even if it’s just checking on your neighbor or praying for people, everybody can help in some way. There are so many people that need help right now.”
The Hamiltons communicate what items they have in stock or are in need of through the Dan’s Smokehouse Facebook page, but the public is welcome to come drop-off or pick-up grocery items anytime between 1-5 p.m. daily.
“This quarantine has definitely brought out the spirit of giving in our community,” Vick said. “Lots of people have lost jobs and are giving even when they don’t have a lot to give. I’m proud to live in the Peaster community.”
