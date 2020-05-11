Community honors TCA faculty for Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week

Willow Park Trinity Christian Academy’s educators were front and center at Friday afternoon’s Teacher and Staff Appreciation Parade, being received with cheers and words of thanks from students and their families alike who filled the campus’ parking lot (every other space) to show their support.
Teachers themselves looped around campus in their cars, picking up a complimentary box lunch and assortment of gift cards from local businesses handed out by members of TCA’s Parent Teacher Fellowship along the way, while being cheered on by their other members of the extended TCA family.
PTF President Sarah Nelson said despite necessary changes to Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week stemming from COVID-19, the organization was committed to recognizing the school’s educators.
“Obviously we couldn’t do things the way we normally do,” Nelson said.
“We like to really spoil our teachers during the week of teacher appreciation, and throughout the year. We had to get creative and come up with different ways to do that, so we asked and invited our families to come to cheer and celebrate for them as they drove through and we put together a gift box full of gift cards to local restaurants and grocery stores, so it will still bless our community, but also our teachers.
PHOTO GALLERY: Trinity Christian Teacher & Staff Appreciation Parade
“We asked our students and families to write notes of appreciation so that we could hand them all out and then we also put together a to-go lunch so they could easily pick it up as they drove through their parade.”
Nelson called the recognition of teachers of “utmost importance.”
“Obviously, our school doesn’t function without [them],” she said. “And when you have teachers that you love and that bless your students and really care about their academic and spiritual growth, we become a family. And so it is so important to give back to them and let them know how much we appreciate them.”
The effort was well-received by TCA fifth grade teacher Anne Netherton, who said she felt the love resonating from those in attendance at the parade.
“It’s so sweet, this is my 10th year here at TCA and they go above and beyond every year to make us feel special,” Netherton said.
“Especially in a time like this, even to come up with something this sweet and taking care of us means a lot. There are a bunch of people who care about us and it shows. Everybody is a family and loves to show up and support each other.”
TCA High school science teacher Jessica Estes echoed Netherton’ sentiments.
“It’s almost unexpected,” Estes said. “You don’t go into teaching to get a whole bunch of awards, you do it for your kids. I’m just so appreciative, I spent 10 years in public school and TCA has just been so amazing to our whole family. I’m just grateful.”
