Colorful flower arrangements surrounded the casket draped with a Texas flag as family, friends and the community came to pay their final respects to Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler.

Fowler passed away on Feb. 27 at the age of 82, with his wife, Gail, and family by his side. His funeral service took place Friday morning at the North Side Baptist Church.

Former Weatherford city manager and police chief Jerry Blaisdell gave the eulogy, reminiscing about his time with Fowler of the more than 50 years he knew him and all of the good things he did.

“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care, and I’m telling you that’s Larry all the way,” he said. “Absolutely Larry Fowler cared. He cared about his people, he cared about the citizens that he served and I think that’s one of the outstanding factors in Larry’s life.”

Blaisdell said Fowler didn’t talk much about his personal life, but remembered one conversation they had about Gail.

“Gail made Larry Fowler a better man — she was his rock, she was his stability, she was his most trusted confidant, his most trusted advisor, she was his partner in all things,” Blaisdell said. “If he could stand here today and somebody asked him what’s his greatest accomplishment, it probably wouldn’t be about law enforcement. It would probably be about [Gail]. His greatest accomplishment was talking [Gail] into marrying him.”

Blaisdell added that Fowler loved each and every one of his employees at the sheriff’s office.

“His legacy is going to move on in each of the people who worked for him,” he said. “To serve the law is to serve God and I’m telling you, Larry Fowler did it right,” Blaisdell said. “Larry was much loved, he’ll be long remembered.”

Northside Baptist Church Pastor Van Houser gave the closing remarks during the service.

“If you didn’t know Larry Fowler, there’s not enough words to explain it. If you knew Larry Fowler, you don’t need to say anything,” Houser said. “You don’t wrap this man up in words — he was bigger than words and bigger than life.”

Houser described Fowler saying he "Sacrificed, was Honorable, Experienced, Responsible, Impassioned, a Friend and Faithful," and together the words spelled “sheriff.”

Numerous law enforcement agencies attended the funeral service, along with the Parker County Sheriff's Posse, former colleagues and friends.

The honor guard flag ceremony followed Blaisdell’s speech. An American flag was draped onto Fowler’s casket and the Texas flag was given to Gail.

A private graveside service was held after the service at Wampler Cemetery in Weatherford.