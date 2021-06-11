Competitors see success at annual livestock show

After things were a little different last summer, the Parker County Livestock Show was back in full swing this week.
Family, friends and community members came out to watch as area county 4-H and FFA students showed a variety of projects from animals to crops, ag mechanics and a new skillathon.
For Peaster High School graduate, Hallie Thomas, this was her last stock show.
“I love all the life lessons you learn along the way. Ag cultural aspects will teach you anything from time management to responsibility, you get it all through showing livestock,” she said. “It’s bittersweet because I know I’m moving on the bigger and better things, but it’s hard.”
Thomas — who has participated in the livestock show since fourth grade — shows pigs, sheep and goats, and won grand champion goat on June 5 and grand champion breeding gilt on June 6.
“It’s a lot of help,” she said. “My parents are very helpful through everything and they’re with me every step of the way, so without them, I wouldn’t be able to do it.”
Participating in her first livestock show ever, Weatherford Christian School student and 4-H member Vivi Cherrison won three first-place awards, a grand champion award and third place showmanship with her goats.
“Her first show was so exciting, she was so attentive to her goats. She couldn’t believe she won,” Vivi’s mother Barbie Cherrison said. “She kept holding up her finger to tell us she won first place. She is 9 and spent the night before getting her show outfit ready and praying that she would win a buckle. She loves her animals so much.”
Avery Bashore, who will be entering the ninth grade in the fall, competed Saturday in the Class 3 market goat competition for Peaster FFA.
Bashore also competed in other events later on in the week, earning Reserve Champion Southdown and Junior Grand Champion-Art Division.
Springtown Middle School student Talan Gil was out showing swine in the stormy weather Monday morning.
“This is my third year showing pigs. I like playing and messing with the pigs, and the meat is pretty good,” he said. “I’m probably going to do goats next year."
As far as gearing up for a show, Gil said he just goes over what was messed up at the last show.
“You just work with it,” he said.
Jimma Marlar was all smiles Tuesday afternoon, walking away with second place in her market steer class. She was at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse grounds competing with her brother. Both are involved with Springcreek 4H.
“It’s fun and I enjoy being with my animals,” she said.
Marlar also entered a rabbit, placing 12th, and a lamb, placing ninth. She has been involved in livestock shows for the last four years.
Peaster FFA’s Jimmy Lingle and James Stevens teamed up to construct a 14-foot welding trailer for their ag mechanics entry.
The two, who both graduated from Peaster High School last month, began working on their senior project in November, putting many hours and days into it before finishing in January.
Lingle and Stevens were also part of the Peaster FFA team that earned Grand Champion Ag Mechanics Group Showmanship.
For another ag mechanics project, sixth-grader Layne Seal designed a greenhouse, with an interior of two-by-fours and a watering system on the ceiling. The idea for her project was a solution for a problem her family kept having.
“We’ve been having gardens for a long time, trying to grow vegetables,” the Weatherford FFA competitor said, “but our animals kept getting into our garden and this help will prevent that.”
On Wednesday, the new Meat Science Skillathon took place inside the sheriff’s posse clubhouse. The competition was put together by Casey and Deidrea Mabry and is a hands-on, interactive contest that challenges participants on their knowledge of meat science.
“We want to do this every year, we want multiple years of participation,” Casey said before the competition began. “This county has the best kids we’ve ever seen and we’ve lived all over the place. When you show livestock it all comes down to one man’s opinion, when it comes to this, it’s how well you do naming the stuff.”
The livestock show awards ceremony and sale of champions takes place Saturday.
For more information visit parkercountylivestockshow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.