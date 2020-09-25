A former Poolville educator now contending for a board of trustee position says he isn’t shying away from his past, and that a letter circulating the community referencing an incident from 2014 is from someone who’s “worried about getting beat and wants to drum up old stuff.”
“A situation happened in 2014 that I never ran from,” said Wesley Jennings, who will be on the November ballot for Poolville ISD Place 5. “I chose to walk away as an educator and I figure that’s all that needs to be said.”
The situation refers to a citation for a Class C misdemeanor charge of assault-offensive contact, according to records from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, which was issued to Jennings after he reportedly slapped a 17-year-old female student on the buttocks.
The student and her father reported the incident to the school resource officer.
“[The student] was standing around a group of other students and Jennings told her to go work on her dairy assignment,” according to the SRO’s report. “[The student] told me as she was walking away, Jennings just slapped her on the right side of the butt. [The student] told me it was not hard enough to hurt.”
Jennings admitted to the incident to the high school principal, according to the report, and was placed on administrative leave before resigning from his position as an educator.
“It makes me kind of bitter that the situation was treated the way it was treated,” Jennings said, citing a previous Weatherford Democrat article that reported the incident. “And you think you want to help a school district and you put your name out there to run for school board and then someone’s worried about getting beat so they want to drum up old stuff.
“But I’ve never hid from anything, and anybody that wants to come and talk to me, they’re welcome to come sit down and I’ll talk about anything they want to talk about.”
The charge against Jennings was dismissed in 2015 after completion of deferred disposition, according to court records. By definition, a court may offer the option to “defer” or postpone the disposition of a case and place the defendant on probation for a specified period of time. During the deferral period, the individual must comply with the terms and conditions of their deferral.
Under the state election code for public office candidates, a person is eligible to run if they have not been finally convicted of a felony.
“I’ve lived here for 48 years and I have the right to run for the school board as much as anybody else that signs their name on the piece of paper,” Jennings said.
Poolville ISD Superintendent Jeff Kirby said the district has an administrative assistant that handles all of the candidates and runs their backgrounds and paperwork. He added that he has not personally received any complaints or concerns about the issue.
“We have not had a school board election here in I don’t know how many years,” he said. “We’re small and most of the people who usually are up for election usually run unopposed and are elected back.
“I want the best people elected that want to do what’s best for our kids and put Poolville ISD and the kids first. I have no doubt that the people of this community will elect those officials.”
One of Jennings’ opponents, Roger Smith, served on the board for over 25 years, including in 2014, before stepping down a few years ago.
“Situations have arisen and I felt like I need to run again in the best interest of the kids in Poolville ISD,” Smith said. “I had concerns when I found out [Jennings] was running and I have concerns about a person’s integrity, and past behavior would lead one to believe sometimes that person shouldn’t be serving in a position of leadership.”
When asked why he chose to run for the school board, Jennings said he feels that he’s got something to add to a community that is growing.
“I know it’s only been six years, but I haven’t run from nothing. I could go teach right now if I wanted to, but I found a job that pays more money and I can take care of my own kids,” he said. “They can vote on Nov. 3 and on Nov. 4, I’m going to wake up and I’m still going to go to the gym and all the basketball and volleyball games, and probably going to be a Poolville Monarch long [after] the person that drummed up this crap is going to be a Poolville Monarch.”
David Mansell is also running for the Place 5 seat.
Mansell said he was aware of the letter, but had not seen it. Regarding the incident in 2014, he said he had heard hearsay, but wasn’t involved with the school at that time.
“If that is really what happened, that would be a great concern because I do have children that go to that school,” Mansell said.
Poolville ISD places 2, 4, 6 and 7 are also on the ballot. Early voting for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 13.
