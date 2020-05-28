Concrete parking coming to Heritage Park south lot

Heritage Park in Weatherford will soon get a partial facelift after the city council unanimously approved the construction of a concrete parking lot in the south lot for $730,000.
The parking lot will be done by Devil Dog’s Concrete, which has done work at Lake Weatherford.
“We’ve been very satisfied with their work and Pacheco Koch was the engineering and landscape consultant that we hired to draw up these plans. They did give us a probability of cost for concrete work in the south lot. That probability came in at about $890,000 to $920,000, so working with Devil Dog’s and coming at a price of about $730,000, I felt very comfortable and we’re satisfied with their product,” Weatherford Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events Shannon Goodman said. “This project has been 10 years in the making and it has been landfill royalty monies that have supported this project and that’s what we’re continuing to ask for with the approval of this.”
Goodman said this project helps achieve the goal of Heritage Park in improving the quality and aesthetics of First Monday Trade Days as well as continuing to create a park-like feel for multiple events.
“As we’ve progressed through that, some of the goals for our south lot have been being able to host two different types of activities. First and foremost it’s going to be a vendor lot for our First Monday vendors and the second is to provide structured parking for our amphitheater and our large-scale events such as Spark in the Park, Holiday in the Park, Monster Bash and the Barnyard Cook-Off,” Goodman said. “The south lot really will be that tie-in that combines both sides of this property at Heritage Park.”
The lot is just southeast of the Farm and Ranch area, slightly southwest of the amphitheater and east of the event center off of Santa Fe Drive. The project will include 126,072 square feet of concrete and 4,921 square linear feet of curb. There will be 282 parking spaces and the city will be keeping a lot of green space, including the large oak tree that will be in the center area of the parking lot.
“Priority one is that the tree has always been a staple of that First Monday grounds — our citizens and vendors would shoot us if we did anything to damage that tree — so we wanted to recognize that the tree had to have some protection around it,” Goodman said. “The point is, we’ve been trying to keep a quality product that we’re putting out at Heritage Park.”
Weatherford Place 4 Councilmember Kevin Cleveland and Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said they appreciated the plans of keeping the tree in place.
“I think that’s a beautiful tree and what I appreciate it the fact that you’ve already noticed that and in your plans you made it clear to the council that we may need to be flexible in this area when we get out there and really start surveying things,” Paschall said. “The project is quality without those comments, but the fact that you’ve already noticed that, you’re looking out for the citizens not for today but for the next 50 or 100 years. I’m just thankful for that perspective that you bring.”
The project is expected to begin in June with the goal of completing the parking lot in November.
“This has been about a 10-year project and that’s a major piece that needs to be done for Heritage Park to somewhat look complete — not that there not other long-range goals and other property acquisitions, but when this is done and you drive down Santa Fe and turn right onto Fort Worth Highway, we have a completed look and something for the city to be very very proud of,” Weatherford Place 2 Councilmember Jeff Robinson said. “I’m excited to see it happen.”
