HUDSON OAKS — The U.S. congressman poised to represent Palo Pinto and southern Parker County told Republican supporters Thursday he expects voters will give control of both chambers of congress to the GOP on Nov. 8.
“We’re going to win the House with 15 or 20 seats, and we’re going to win the Senate by two or three seats,” U.S. Rep. Roger Williams told about 25 Parker County Republicans at Bourbon-n-Branch Brewing in Hudson Oaks. “But, we’ve got to make sure we get out there and vote.”
Williams is unopposed for reelection on Nov. 8.
The auto dealer has represented a district comprised by Central Texas counties since 2013, but redistricting in 2021 shifted the 25th District of Texas north and east to take in Palo Pinto County and southern Parker County including Weatherford.
“We’ve got some new counties. We’re meeting a lot of new people,” he said of keeping busy during the congressional break.
Williams brought his party’s general election talking points to the meeting: rising inflation and hiked interest rates. He said the Federal Reserve “has made a horrible mistake” in raising interest rates, which its chair said was done to bring down inflation.
“And this (Biden) administration has no clue what to do,” he said.
Williams said the Biden-led support for Ukraine in its armed conflict with Russia that chiefly includes sending key weaponry is depleting U.S. military resources, which will be needed if a growing conflict between China and Taiwan draws America involvement, he said.
“Here’s the problem with Ukraine — the world has to help with Ukraine. We’re doing everything,” he said, decrying close to $300 billion in U.S. spending with another $12 billion “the other night. … We’re fixing to get into a fist fight over Taiwan, and we don’t have any weapons.”
Biden’s recent July release of 20 million barrels from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which brought down prices at the pump, was a misuse of that critical resource, Williams said.
“That reserve is for war,” he said. “This is the mess we’re in, but we can fix it. We can fix it on Nov. 8.”
The Republican said Democrats who now control congress and the White House are promoting communism and socialism.
“That’s why Nov. 8 is so important,” he said.
Williams praised Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s $2 billion-and-counting Operation Lone Star, which stations a small army of Department of Public Safety and National Guard troops along the border.
“I’ve been going down there since 2005 when I was (Texas) Secretary of State,” he said. “All you see is people running across. Our border patrol is overwhelmed. And these are people that don’t speak the language. These people are angry. These are people that will hurt you.”
He repeated earlier claims that adversaries are among Latinos crossing into America.
“It’s Russians that are coming over,” he said. “And you’ve got the Chinese. You’ve got all of these people coming over, just coming across. … We’re being invaded, we’re totally being invaded. We need to be shooting at these people.”
The Texan and Time magazines, Axios and Reuters have reported an increase in Russian and Ukrainian refugees at the Texas/Mexico border during 2022. Similar reporting regarding Chinese border-crossers did not appear in the same search.
Williams also praised the Supreme Court for its June ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion.
“I think the Supreme Court ruled properly in passing it to the states,” he told the Weatherford Democrat before his remarks to the group. “I think it is the right decision for right now.”
He also said Biden’s recent pardon of marijuana convictions sends the wrong message.
“The bottom line is we’re rewarding bad behavior,” he said.
Telling his supporters that his votes are guided by his district, the Constitution and the Bible, Williams said his historic priorities have been low taxes, cutting the size of government and honoring Israel.
“We’ve added fair and free elections,” he said. “We’ve added (measures) to fund the police.”
