Buck Oddason McCoy, 38, of Conroe, was arrested Tuesday in Parker County on suspicion of first degree felony of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
An investigator with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office received an offense report from the Mineral Wells Police Department alleging sexual abuse of a child that started about October of 2013 through May of 2015 in Parker County, according to the probable cause affidavit. The accuser, now 18, came forward and had a forensic interview on Dec. 13, 2019 at the Palo Pinto County Children’s Alliance Center.
“During the interview, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by Buck Oddason McCoy, the defendant. The victim said that the defendant began abusing her when she was in the fifth grade, approximately 10-11 years old,” according to the affidavit. “The victim said she moved residences when she was in seventh grade, approximately 12-13 years old, and that the abuse escalated in those locations. The victim moved away from the defendant the summer before her ninth grade school year and has not seen him since.”
A warrant was issued for McCoy and he was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
