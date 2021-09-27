Texans have until Oct. 4 to register to cast a ballot in the Nov. 2 Constitutional amendment election.
The eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution of 1876 include a ban on local governments from “prohibiting or limiting religious services,” a green light for professional rodeo associations to conduct raffles for charities and amendments providing property tax breaks to the surviving spouses of people who die with a disability or were military service members killed in the line of duty.
Voters in Parker County can find information on how to register, and a complete list of the amendments, at www.parkercountytx.com. Write, ‘elections,’ in the search box at the top right on the main page.
Those in Palo Pinto County can find information at www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us. Click on ‘Other County Offices’ on the main page for a drop-down menu listing elections.
Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller reported slightly more than 108,000 registered voters on her roll on Wednesday.
“It’s moving on up,” she added. “We had 105,000 in November of 2020.”
She also reminded voters they can cast early ballots from Oct. 18-29. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 22.
“And it has to be in our office by that date, before we close,” Miller said. The office, at 1112 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford, closes at 5 p.m.
People wishing to vote by mail must meet one of several categories: they must be older than 65 years, expect to be out of the county from early voting through election day, have a disability or be in jail.
“They can get applications for that on our website,” Miller said. “They can call us and we’ll mail them one.”
The Parker County Elections Office can be reached at 817-598-6185.
Miller also said people can register to vote as young as 17 years and 10 months but must be 18 years old by Election Day.
Most dates are the same in Palo Pinto County, where the elections office at 435 Oak St. in Palo Pinto (the old stone bank southeast of the courthouse), closes at 4:30 p.m. but will be open until 5 p.m. once early voting begins.
Elections Administrator Laura Watkins said requests for mail ballots must reach her office (received, not just postmarked) by Oct. 22. The mailing address is P.O. Box 275, Palo Pinto, 76484. The phone number is 940-659-1217.
As in Parker County, voters in Palo Pinto County can cast ballots at any poll site.
Watkins said the number of registered voters there is 18,456, a level that is “holding steady” with past election cycles.
In addition to the eight amendments, Palo Pinto voters in Gordon ISD will decide whether to issue $12 million in bonds for campus renovations and new construction. Voters in Lakeview Point have a selection of bonds for water, sewer and road improvements, ranging from $19 million to $81.2 million.
Eight separate jurisdictions have bond or sales tax referendums in Parker County.
The Emergency Services District No. 7, a fire service spanning 140 miles from Weatherford’s western city limit, is asking for a 1.5-cent sales tax.
Aledo voters will decide whether to incorporate as a home-rule city governed by a charter. And residents of Municipal Utility District 1, in the Morningstar area, will be asked to fund $105 million in bonds for roads and drainage in creation of a new water utility.
Azle ISD is asking $24 million for improvements at the high school science classrooms and labs, the kitchen, cafeteria and welding shop. A second question asks $25.8 million for a co-=educational field house and improvements to the Azle High School fine arts department.
Garner ISD is asking for $20 million in bonds for campus improvements and buses. Granbury ISD has two trustee seats on the ballot with three candidates vying in each. The city of Cool is asking for a half-cent sales tax, and Springtown ISD seeks $41 million “for facilities.”
