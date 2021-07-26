WEATHERFORD — A Parker County resident will have to wait at least 30 more days in his bid to have a neighborhood road considered.
Jonathan Hobson, who owns property off North U.S. Highway 281 in Perrin, had originally filed an application to request a neighborhood road be reestablished to his property so that he could access it. That initial request was denied.
Hobson has not had access to his property since 2015 — the home that sits on the 40 acres has recently fallen victim to vandalism and theft, he said. Two homes are on the property, one that is Hobson’s and the other that is the home he grew up in, which was built in the 1920s. His family has owned the property since the 1970s.
Parker County Attorney John Forrest said the family had once used an easement they created themselves, but it failed to be recorded.
“The family created the situation when they didn’t record the easement as it was listed in a divorce decree, so we’re [trying to] fix something that they didn’t resolve themselves,” Forrest said. “The one that would make most logical sense if we had to go back in and create an easement for him would be the one that heads back into Palo Pinto because it doesn’t really interfere with anyone else’s land.”
Hobson's attorney Paul J. Vitanza pointed to a decree of divorce, which was included in the amended application.
"In essence, the mother was awarded one property and the father was awarded the other and the decree tried to allow for an easement between them," he said. "But the two tracts, for lack of a better word, are catty-cornered and share a fence-post. So it is physically and legally impossible for a road to be situated across the head of a fence-post.
"The Hobsons would have needed permission of the other two adjacent landowners for the necessary width of a road, which was not in the cards then (or now)."
The amended application for a neighborhood road was brought up to commissioners Monday, but the attorney for an adjacent land owner requested a continuance for more time to prepare, which was granted.
"The request kind of sets out as Mr. Hobson versus his neighbors, and depicts them as defendants, which is not the case," Vitanza said. "The only issue to consider here is whether or not [Hobson] has access."
An attorney representing another nearby property owner said that they are essentially defendants, because "their property is at stake and they haven't done anything wrong."
Neil Sutherland, who's property would be bordering the potential road, said he doesn't want a county road by his property.
"We bought that property because it's secluded," he said. "As far as an easement, that man deserves his right to his property. But I'm against a county road."
Commissioners unanimously voted to move the hearing to the Aug. 23 agenda.
The court Monday also:
• Authorized County Judge Pat Deen to sign a design assistance form, to be submitted by the Parker County Historical Commission to the Texas Main Street Program, regarding input on how to incorporate the space by the told teller line inside the building, which was once a bank.
• Approved an agreement for the city of Weatherford to wrap lights around four pecan trees outside the courthouse. Deen recognized County Relations Officer Cintia Ortiz, who he said was instrumental in working with the city in getting this done.
• Approved authorization of a corner stone leveling by the Grand Lodge of Texas, sponsored by Phoenix Lodge #275, for the East Parker County Courthouse Annex. The lodge will be covering the cost and coordination.
• Approved the final plat for the River Ranch on the Brazos subdivision, located off Tin Top Road. Commissioners heard the initial request at their last meeting, but requested the developers to be present to answer more questions.
Ashley McCormick, whose husband is the CEO of Bridgelink Investments, said they live on the property in question, so they are very committed to making it work.
The initial request included 100 acres split up into 55 lots, with every two lots sharing one well.
"We originally wanted to do a public water system, but we're in a flood plain so it becomes very complicated," McCormick told commissioners. "The shared water well agreement was our secondary."
As noted previously, the application met all legal requirements by the county, and commissioners unanimously approved the request.
