The Parker County Convenience Center for residents of Precincts 3 and 4 is set to open on April 6.
The center is located at 2833 Tin Top Road in Weatherford and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
A second center for Precincts 1 and 2 residents is scheduled to open sometime the end of April or end of May at the latest after additional work is done to complete the project, Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said. The convenience center for Precincts 1 and 2 is at 3000 Veal Station Road in Springtown.
The convenience centers are replacing the annual Parker County Clean-Up Day to allow residents to dispose of items year-round for a small fee instead of one day of the year.
Items that will be accepted include:
• Mattresses, furniture, couches, TVs and computers
• Household brush (not commercial brush)
• Scrap metal
• Tires without the rims
Items that will not be accepted include:
• Commercial/contractor waste
• Household garbage
• Burn barrels
• Hazardous waste (fuel, paint, pesticides)
• Liquid of any kind
• Ceramic tile/countertops
• Ceramic toilets/bathtubs
Pricing information will be published on the county’s website at parkercountytx.com once the facility is open.
