Convenience centers

The Parker County Convenience Center for residents of Precincts 3 and 4 is set to open on April 6.

The center is located at 2833 Tin Top Road in Weatherford and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

A second center for Precincts 1 and 2 residents is scheduled to open sometime the end of April or end of May at the latest after additional work is done to complete the project, Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said. The convenience center for Precincts 1 and 2 is at 3000 Veal Station Road in Springtown.

The convenience centers are replacing the annual Parker County Clean-Up Day to allow residents to dispose of items year-round for a small fee instead of one day of the year.

Items that will be accepted include:

• Mattresses, furniture, couches, TVs and computers

• Household brush (not commercial brush)

• Scrap metal

• Tires without the rims

Items that will not be accepted include:

• Commercial/contractor waste

• Household garbage

• Burn barrels

• Hazardous waste (fuel, paint, pesticides)

• Liquid of any kind

• Ceramic tile/countertops

• Ceramic toilets/bathtubs

Pricing information will be published on the county’s website at parkercountytx.com once the facility is open. 

