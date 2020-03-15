Cooking and Living Well with Diabetes classes will take place for three evenings, March 31, April 14 and April 21 at the Parker County Extension office, at 604 N. Main St.
The classes will be held from 6-8 p.m. and will include information on living with diabetes and tips for healthy eating and food preparation. Participants will be able to prepare and taste some healthy and tasty recipes. Lesson topics will include: Carbohydrate Foods, Making Recipes with Fat Better for You, Double Your Pleasure with Side Dishes, Reducing Sodium and Increasing Fiber and Celebrating Sensibly.
Participants who complete the class will take home a recipe book and packet of information to help them plan healthy diabetic friendly meals.
To attend the class, the cost is $20 per person or $30 for a couple. For more information and to register for the class call the Parker County Extension office at 817-598-6168 or email kl-smith@tamu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.