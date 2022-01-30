Cooking well classes for healthy blood pressure and a healthy heart
Cooking Well for Healthy Blood Pressure class series will take place Feb. 10, 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Parker County Extension Office in Weatherford.
The cooking classes are designed to help those concerned with high blood pressure and for anyone young or old who wants to prepare healthy meals. The classes will include research-based information, hands on cooking and healthy recipes to take home. During each class participants will prepare a meal.
Topics for the classes will include: DASHing Your Way to Improve Health; A Virtual Grocery Store Tour and Cooking with Herbs and Spices.
The entire series is $15. You can attend one, two or all three classes. Persons interested can register by calling 817-598-6168.
