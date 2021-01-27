After a lengthy discussion, the Weatherford city council approved a conditional use permit on the move of Shottenkirk Toyota to Interstate 20 West just east of Center Point Road.
“I’m representing Jerry Durant, who is the developer of the project, and Shottenkirk Toyota, who is requesting a conditional use permit to operate a Toyota franchise dealership,” Bill Baird of Baird, Hampton and Brown engineering firm said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It will be relocating from the existing Shottenkirk site in Hudson Oaks to this property fronting I-20 for the sale of new and used vehicles.”
The item was approved in a 3-2 vote. Place 1 Councilmember Heidi Wilder and Place 4 Councilmember Kevin Cleveland voted against the motion, which was to accept the dealership without requiring “new and used” phrasing.
A parking lot will be within the city limits while the rest will be located in the Hudson Oaks extraterritorial jurisdiction.
One of the conditions by the planning and zoning commission was the display of new auto sales only being permitted within the city of Weatherford’s portion of the lot.
“My entire career I’ve worked with new car dealers and when I saw this, I said that will never fly and the reason is everybody knows what kind of cars a new car dealer sells — what kind of new cars they sell — they don’t know what they have that’s used,” Place 2 Councilmember Jeff Robinson said. “So for them to have an opportunity to market them, they need to be out front where they can be seen and sold.”
Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall asked Baird if using the phrase “new and used,” which would put in some protection for the city, would be a deal breaker for the dealership.
“It might be a deal killer. This is a franchised Toyota dealership, Shottenkirk is a nationwide auto dealer and very successful and the intent is this is going to be a Toyota store,” Baird said. “The discussion I just had was what happens in the future if we decide to sell this to CarMax? That would prevent us from selling this to CarMax. But we want to build a Shottenkirk Toyota and that’s why we’re here.”
Robinson said the protection they were looking for was to make sure a less desirable facility doesn’t come into the corridor if the dealership decided to relocate.
“That being said, Toyota dealers are there for the long haul,” he said. “The biggest concern is that in 20, 30, 40 or 50 years, if they’re ready for a bigger, fancier place and they move down the road, then who moves in? But my opinion is we don’t hold up a good operator like this over that concern.”
Wilder said it’s hard to come back and clean up what you didn’t have the foresight to do in the future.
“It is our corridor and I will say from the pain it has been to clean [up] the corridor on Fort Worth Highway and the number of years that it has taken us to get going on this, to not put ‘new and used’ or not specify some mix, like 50/50, I think we’re shooting ourselves in the foot in the long run,” she said.
Place 3 Councilmember Matt Ticzkus said they need to be careful about telling a private business what they can and can’t do.
“I think they’ve proven themselves to be a quality brand,” he said. “I think we should approve it and let them decide what they think is best.”
