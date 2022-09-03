Members of the Weatherford city council and the planning and zoning commission met jointly Tuesday to go over a recently compiled housing market analysis.
The report, put together by the Catalyst consultant firm, contained past and current data and demographics as well as future projections for both single unit and multifamily housing.
Director of Development and Neighborhood Services Kaleb Kentner said the city had initiated a housing study about five years ago, which was completed in 2018, somewhat coinciding with an update to the general plan. The next year, another joint meeting between the council and commission resulted in significant changes and updates to subdivision regulations.
In the previous study, Kentner said they didn’t have existing housing conditions throughout the community, and wanted to make sure amendments the city was making were in their vision for the future.
Jason Claunch, president of Catalyst, said his team did a deep dive into all of the neighborhoods, driving around, indexing and performing a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis, documenting things such as code violations or missing infrastructure.
“We also looked at, for context, what’s going on between Weatherford and its adjacent peers, and between Weatherford and the region as a whole,” he said.
Other focuses included greenfield opportunities — future land use plans and areas that were vacant and recognized for future housing — as well as market trends and analysis, such as the affordability rate, capacity, income levels and propensity for new development.
In terms of national housing trends, “we are seeing an uptick in residents who choose to rent versus purchasing,” Claunch said. “People are choosing to have families later in life, so you’re seeing a lot of the folks that would normally buy a starter home stay and rent or choose to rent longer.”
The home ownership decline is especially higher among those ages 35-44, but there is an increasing demand in suburban and exurban markets.
Countrywide, Claunch said while home sizes are increasing, lot sizes are decreasing. In Parker County, 47 percent of new construction lots are 50-59-foot lots and 21 percent are 60-69 feet.
“People are forgoing size in favor of amenities, such as pools, trails and event spaces. Most are planned developments,” he said.
Population projections show Weatherford, at 30,000 people now, likely to increase by 30 percent by 2042. Today, 70 percent of residents live in a detached, or traditional, unit.
The city has seen a rapid increase in the number of multifamily projects, where there were almost none about eight years ago.
Claunch said Weatherford housing is extremely diverse compared to its peers, and that the majority of subdivisions in neighborhood units are all high quality for what he would normally see in markets the same size. But the development interest is lower in Weatherford compared to peers.
“We’ve asked developers, ‘Why not Weatherford?’ and a lot of it was just a slight difference in terms of proximity to the urban core,” he said. “A secondary factor was school quality.”
In looking forward, population growth and median household income will be two driving forces behind housing. Claunch said Weatherford hasn’t had significant change since 2020, with a current median income of just under $70,000.
“There’s a large percentage of your population (20 percent) that makes over $120,000 and if you compare purchasing power of what you can afford to your peers, you’re three times greater in affordability,” he said. “Your income’s here but your median income is lower so there’s some opportunity to position that.”
In looking at housing demands for multifamily units, Claunch said the market should be able to absorb about 312 units a year. “If you do that over a five-year period, you’ve got about 1,600 units of demand currently there.”
Of units that are “in the pipeline,” the city already has roughly 1,260 units that are accounted for — more than 1,000 have been approved, while the rest are still pending — with very little capacity for urban residential multifamily product.
“Going forward, I would be very careful in terms of entitling more multifamily,” Claunch said.
Kentner said demographic data and a forward focus were two items discussed at a recent council retreat.
“Single family housing units do not fully align with the new minimum standards,” he said. “In short term, this produces a bit of an issue as far as what we’ve seen with the update of regulations.”
Recommendations were made to resist mass-produced or low quality starter homes, improve the average income by attracting employees with high paying jobs and maintain quality of life through things like safe neighborhoods and high quality amenities.
“Under the demographic data, is it our fault that we’re pushing through some of these single family ones that might not have met the vision or the scope?” P&Z Chair Joshua Tarbay asked.
Kentner mentioned the lead time between since the changes in 2019 to get those previously approved plats and subdivisions out of the system.
“As far as new developments, we haven’t had that many come in under the new requirements,” he said. “You will see a slow down, which we’re seeing right now.”
P&Z board member John Hinton said improving the average income could be a challenge.
“Everybody wants economic development,” he said. “That really seems like a big hurdle, and always has been for Weatherford.”
Claunch said they also looked at psychographic characteristics, doing a deeper dive into culture patterns, health and desires rather than just age and income, comparing Weatherford data to peers like Aledo and Hudson Oaks. They also looked at the composition of Parker County and DFW as a whole.
Currently, Weatherford requires 75-foot lots for new single family development, which targets a market with qualifying incomes of over $200,000, according to the Catalyst analysis. While this requirement will likely achieve the level of quality Weatherford desires, it will likely slow the rate of new development. Of the total demand, the demand for housing units supported by incomes greater than $200,000 is approximately 31 units per year. To offset this anticipated slowed growth, Weatherford can maintain the current policy requiring 75-foot wide lots while considering increased density and a greater variety of lots under a Planned Unit Development.
Claunch mentioned challenges from developer feedback, noting that most are pursuing areas where they can aggregate 400 or more acres with nearby access to infrastructure.
And “almost 100 percent are getting some incentive mechanism,” he said.
Working with Weatherford College and “doing whatever you can do” to prop up the rating in the education system is also crucial, he noted.
“Just because it’s not out there and the known thing in all of western DFW doesn’t mean it’s accurate,” Councilman Kevin Cleveland said. “We have a college that’s doing a phenomenal job of bringing amazing programs to our community. Just because everybody doesn’t know we have an amazing school district and a college with amazing programs doesn’t mean we don’t have it.”
Claunch said the developers they’d spoken with were open minded, but hadn’t necessarily dug into the details and figured out where they could aggregate that much land.
“With that said, most buyers aren’t paying a premium to live in larger lots, they would rather pay a premium to have a larger home on a smaller lot with access to all the amenities,” he said. “We are seeing some developers push for higher density but most higher quality neighborhoods are only three to four-and-a-half units per acre.”
Claunch, with support by Mayor Paul Paschall, recommended the city stay the course and continue promoting quality development by investing in parks, trails and the downtown corridor while still encouraging diverse housing types.
To a question by P&Z member Mary Ann Williamson, Claunch noted there are more than 1,000 single family lots located all over the city right now, with about half ready to be built on.
“When I hear developers want larger lots of land with public incentives, I start thinking this is probably not the person we’re looking for anyway,” Cleveland said. “At the end of the day, when someone buys acres, they don’t put in 400 acres worth of unique properties.
“From almost everything I’ve seen, diversity works. Any city that puts the same product on the ground is subject to failure when that market falls.”
The groups noted the importance of focusing on infills — and making them to fit that neighborhood and its character — and a preference given to senior living facilities in their five-year outlook.
“For traditional residential and multifamily, we looked at income, affordability and age,” Claunch said in answer to a question of why senior living was found to be a preference. “What we see is there’s a higher demand for product based on seniors, but that product wasn’t necessarily getting delivered.”
Weatherford is the medical and governmental hub of the county, Paschall said.
“The seniors are going to retire and congregate here and if a quality senior product came along with the right deed restrictions and things to protect that, I would be very interested in seeing that,” he said.
Members of both boards noted they would be interested in seeing another study done prior to 2025, with senior data segmented out, which Claunch said would be easy to do.
