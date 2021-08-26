WEATHERFORD — Weatherford city council members have proposed a tax rate of 45.81 cents per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022, a decrease of 5 percent from the current rate.
Director of Finance Dawn Brooks said it will raise the same amount of property tax revenue, but the city is not proposing an increase to property taxes.
The newly-proposed rate would equate to a reduction of $28.40 per $100,000 home valuation.
The city's general fund budget includes $40.6 million in revenue and $42.8 million in expenditures.
Brooks said the majority of expenditures, which increased about 3.3 percent, included a proposed budget related to personnel and contractual costs — two new police officers and one code enforcement officer — as well as an adjustment to the pay grade scale to provide a step increase for all employees and an increase to the fleet replacement fund.
A public hearing on the proposed tax rate will be held Sept. 14, at which time council is expected to vote on adopting the FY 22 budget and tax rate.
During their regular meeting, Weatherford council members also heard from County Judge Pat Deen on how the county is using the half-cent sales tax that city residents pay to Parker County. That measure has been in place since 1998, with city residents contributing about $12 million in annual revenue.
"Today, about 60 percent of your taxes are county taxes," Deen told the council. "There are four components that really matter when we're talking about what does Weatherford get back in terms of the value for your sales tax."
Deen outlined those as public safety, the justice system, economic development and transportation.
Mayor Pro Tem Heidi Wilder called the number Weatherford residents generate toward the county "substantial."
"I think between our council and your [commissioners] we could come together and find a way to add to your diagram," she said, referencing the Weatherford Public Library. "I would like to see $250,000 go towards operational and another $250,000 toward capital where we collaborate to build an educational multi-purpose center and save up for that in the future for our children and for all of the county."
Deen said her comment was well-founded, in that most of the patrons using the library are county residents who do not pay taxes to the city.
"We're currently working through our budget as we speak," Deen said, "and one challenge we have is getting more data in order to make those decisions, which is clearly going to help us.
"I think it was about two years ago, we increased that funding [to the library] for the first time in the last 15 years or so."
Place 2 Jeff Robinson said he's looking for some actual dollars to be spend on things like roads within city limits.
"The citizens of Weatherford pay city taxes — which the county residents do not — and they also pay the same property taxes to the county that county residents do," he said.
Deen said the biggest challenge commissioners are facing is dividing out those dollars and allocations when they don't have enough money to fix the roads in their precincts.
"We have to figure out how to get more funding for the road and bridge," he said. "I do believe it's fair because the residents, whether it's Springtown, Aledo or Weatherford, pay the road and bridge. If you're being charged that and you're paying that, you should get some form of return."
Robinson noted that part of the city falls within those precincts, adding he thinks the county only looks at what's outside the city limits.
Place 4 Kevin Cleveland applauded the improved relationship and communication between the city and the county, saying the two entities did not work well together when he first joined the council.
"In the same way commissioners answer to their precincts, we answer to a select group as well," he said. "The crazy part is the people we represent is the people they represent. A lot of our citizens don't feel like they're being represented but by one entity and the city is the one doing the work for them, but they're paying two sets of taxes."
Cleveland seized upon the economic development topic as a way for the two entities to collaborate, specifically in the form of the downtown revitalization.
Regarding the justice system, including operation and funding of the Parker County Jail, Mayor Paul Paschal requested clarification that the city pays a fee for every night an inmate stays in the jail, which Deen confirmed.
"We need to be careful how we depict that publicly if part of those dollars are going to fund that jail," Paschal said. "We're thankful to have it in such a central location but we're paying a daily fee for inmates to stay there ... that's a bit of a double punch."
The mayor commended Deen on his willingness to take on the transportation issue, including navigating through improvements to the Interstate 20 corridor.
"That is a daunting journey to go on but Judge Deen's not afraid to take that on," he said.
Paschal offered Deen the opportunity to reach out for more data regarding the library, and Deen informed council he would return in the next several months to provide more information in an attempt to better communication.
In other business, council:
• Approved grant requests to CASA-Hope for Children ($5,000 from the general fund), Weatherford Chamber of Commerce ($96,000 from the hotel/motel occupancy fund), Children's Advocacy Center ($5,000 from the general fund), Doss Heritage Center ($5,000 from the hotel/motel occupancy fund), Freedom House ($5,000 from the general fund), Manna ($5,000 from the general fund) and Parker County Committee on Aging ($5,000 form the general fund).
Brooks told council prior to the approvals that funding was available through the FY 2022 budget to cover all of the requests.
• Heard an update from Transportation and Public Works Director Manny Palacios on the progress of improvements to the northeast area of downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.