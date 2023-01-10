WEATHERFORD — A flooding issue at the end of December forced several county offices to relocate but no significant damage, commissioners were told Monday.
Due to an internal water leak, the Parker County Main Annex on Santa Fe closed its doors for a few days before partially reopening through the southside door on Dec. 29.
Building and Grounds Director Mark Long said freezing temperatures last month caused a plate to freeze and push out a gasket, causing a leak in a room only accessible from the north outside.
“There was a heating vent in that room, but it wasn’t enough,” he said.
Long said he and IT Director James Caywood had been working on installing a permanent-style heater controlled via thermostat to prevent the issue from happening again. Water detectors that hook up to Wifi to alert of any water leaks are also planned to be installed.
Caywood said the IT department lost about 20 computers that were sitting on the ground, but the core network remained online, with employees able to “scrounge everything together” and fire up software on the new backup.
Long said repairs to the annex will be done in two phases, with the first being the offices of the auditor, treasurer, purchasing and IT.
“We feel by early next week, one, two or possibly three of those offices will be up and running again,” he said.
To a question by Precinct 2 Commissioner Jacob Holt — who made his commissioners’ court debut alongside Precinct 4 Commissioner Mike Hale — regarding similar concerns at any other buildings, Long acknowledged that they knew from the past of issues in the 4H building and the Emergency Operations Center.
“We turned the heat up, left the water running but it still happened,” Long said, adding that they plan to run PEX piping and adding insulation to those offices.
The county has created a line under non-department expenditures to track all of the expenses related to the flooding to fund repairs until reimbursement through the Texas Association of Counties.
Commissioners Monday also heard from residents and a developer in Precinct 2 regarding the abandonment of a portion of Weatherby Lane.
Sarra Ranch developer Tim Buffington said they are 90-plus percent complete on 103 two-acre lots that were previously approved by commissioners. His main concern of safety came after neighboring residents requested Weatherby Lane be abandoned, which had previously been a secondary point of access to the subdivision.
“Last year, we had a bad fire year, and a majority of that property had significant trees and large parcels with vegetation,” he said, noting that in the event of another wildfire or emergency, those residences would have a single road to exit.
The paved blacktop that is Weatherby measures about 15-feet wide with a gate, according to residents Nan Johnston and Laura Edwards, who voiced their concerns to commissioners Monday.
“We’re trying to work with [the developer] but he wants us to be in agreement with the 103 residents,” Johnston said. “The only thing I feel we have to do is grant access in the event of an emergency, which we are willing to do.
“That road is not safe for traffic — our fence is on the edge of that road and we have livestock and a riding arena.”
Weatherby is declared as part of the county road system and maintained by Precinct 2, and would need a unanimous vote by all individuals in order to consider it abandoned, County Attorney John Forrest said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said he recalled a previous situation where the court denied a subdivision due to the narrowness of an access point.
“The difference here is he has an established right as far as access,” Forrest said. “And secondary it TriCounty coming through that lane to provide electricity to several of those homes.
The parties said they had previously sat down with former Commissioner Craig Peacock, and newly-elected Holt requested no action taken to give him time to meet with both parties as well as the county attorney to try and provide a resolution.
The court Monday also took action following executive session to authorize eminent domain regarding property off Old Weatherford Road after parties failed to agree to compensation.
