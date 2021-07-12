WEATHERFORD — Commissioners approved emergency spending to prevent ransomware attacks like the one that occurred on Parker County’s IT systems in 2019. That attack was declared “unusual and unforeseen circumstances,” paving the way for commissioners to amend the FY 2021 budget at its recent meeting to include the emergency expenditure.
"[County Attorney] John Forrest and I discussed whether we think this would meet the emergency criteria, and we agreed it is a grave public necessity," County Auditor Brianna Fowler said.
Commissioners authorized an amount of $1 million to fund the IT department in relation to the cyber attack, in order to move forward with services to be provided by General Datatech for the county's network infrastructure project.
Joel Mora, an account manager with GDT, said the company has already done a free discovery phase of the county's IT system at four buildings that are considered critical sites, and predicted what the lower-end buildings would need.
"You guys had the right cables in certain buildings to just move forward with utilizing the cables that you have in place," he said. "The wireless part of the proposal that are being replaced and renewed will need a cabling run for [APs] and is part of the proposal."
Mora gave a breakdown of the three-phase project approach.
Phase 1 covers all necessary equipment that needs to be replaced, including enterprise network equipment and firewalls in all 23 buildings. Best practice security alignment with firewalls will also provide better protection for the county, Mora said, that coexists with the network equipment GDT is putting in.
The proposed hardware cost would be about $367,000, with the services cost at about $308,000.
"It's not always that expensive, but because of what we found in the discovery and the unknown while we're doing this, there's a piece in there to help alleviate that, instead of having to come back and do a change order," Mora said.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen asked if the $308,000 number was more of a ceiling that could possibly go down.
"Right now, based on what we found, we think that's the right budget," Mora said. "If there's an oversight of that cost, we plan on moving that over to other phases is possible."
The combined $675,000 includes three year contract support on all devices, covering maintenance, replacement, warranties, etc.
Phase 2 would include an update to phone systems and server where applications live.
"There's a lot of decisions that need to be made — user experience, where the applications and servers are standing, whether they need to be moved to a more secured location where they're always up," he said.
It also includes risk mitigation and backup recover, such as how the county is backing up data, and plans for recovering that data in the event of a disaster.
Phase 3 helps to prevent security vulnerability and includes a strategy and planning against anything that needed to be added to the environment after the systems are installed, as well as a road map for any future technology.
Mora said the Dallas-based company, which has also provided services for the city of Weatherford, has been in business for more than 25 years, and works behind the best practices and recommendations for the environment.
Fowler recommended commissioners approve an amount a little above what the project is, in the event of any additional costs and services. The contract includes a 25-percent clause for change orders, which would bring the total amount to $844,000.
"Anything that's left over from that would just roll into fund balance," she said," so it's not saying that those funds would not be expended. And any hardware or services performed after Oct. 1 would need to be budgeted in next year's budget."
Mora added that due to a shortage worldwide in computer equipment, it is important to get items ordered as soon as possible.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden had asked Fowler where the IT budget sits now, and whether there were funds that were not being expended.
Fowler said she is planning to calculate that this week, and would be able to provide more information at the next meeting.
