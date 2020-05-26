The Parker County commissioners unanimously approved authorization to execute the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund eligibility certification to receive funding Monday morning.
The CARES Act provides payments to local governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The CARES Act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for expenses that are necessary expenditures incurred because of the public health emergency of COVID-19.
“This program is another federal funding program that allows us to receive funds for different projects that we might believe be beneficial in curbing COVID-19 here in Parker County. So if we identify projects, we can go out and request the funding, receive that funding and get reimbursed,” Parker County Attorney John Forrest said. “I believe as a court and a county — in cooperation with the cities because they are involved as well — we should go out and identify certain things. They told us to be pretty creative because ultimately, we could go out and just buy hand sanitizer and personal protection equipment, but we want to think outside the box and see if there’s other things that might be advantageous to Parker County.”
Eligible local governments must submit the certification required by the CARES Act to the Treasury in order to receive payment. Parker County Auditor Brianna Fowler said the grant period is for any eligible expenses between March 1 and Dec. 30.
“Currently we have hand sanitizer [and] PPE. We’ve had offices that have had to work remotely, so that was part of it — if there were a few laptops needed to be able to do that. As we get back [to reopening], especially in the annex where there’s a lot of public interaction, there’s been the process of getting glass up in front for the county clerk, elections, that way there’s a barrier between county employees and the public. So really that’s what we have right now,” Fowler said. “The grant period is any eligible expenses between March 1 and Dec. 30, but we’ll have to look and see what the last court date is because in order to be incurred, the funds have to be expended, so actually paying the related invoice.”
Fowler said one thing to keep in mind is a clause in the relief fund that says 75% must be spent within three categories.
“There is a clause that says 75% of your allotment has to be spent on three categories — medical expenses, public health and then certain payroll expenses, if it meets the criteria — so under those three categories it’s more specific as to what those things are,” Fowler said. “My recommendation, if we do anything that’s in question, especially if it’s a large amount, is receiving pre-approval from the state in making sure that they would put it within one of those categories and make sure that 75/25% allocation is appropriate. The other one is basically another category that says trying to meet compliance and one of them is to help work remotely, so that’s an important part of it — making sure our expenditures fall within those categories and we are looking at that closely.”
With Texas’ population listed as 28,995,881, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the maximum state allocation is $11,243,461,410.
Fowler said the county has discussed doing reimbursement instead of receiving advanced funding through the relief fund.
“Our 20% allocation is $968,000 and so based on where we are with our expenses, we’re pretty low thankfully, but we don’t know obviously what’s ahead,” Fowler said.
The commissioners also approved an item to request pre-approval of the expenditures under the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
“Brianna hit on that, that we should seek pre-approval prior to asking for projects outside of what is pretty evident on what we do need,” Forrest said. “I would suggest that we allow the county judge to make the request for pre-approval on projects that might be outside of the scope and be able to bring that back before the court when we get approval for those projects.”
For more information about the CARES Act and relief fund, visit home.treasury.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.