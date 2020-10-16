With additional election costs related to an extended period of early voting this year because of the pandemic, Parker County will see a little bit of relief with the help of an almost $55,000 grant.
Commissioners Tuesday authorized County Judge Pat Deen to sign for and accept funds from the Center for Tech and Civic Life COVID-19 Response Grant in the amount of $54,072 to be used in the elections office.
Elections administrator Crickett Miller applied for and received the grant from the nonprofit organization, which is to be used exclusively for planning and operating safe and secure election administration, Parker County Purchasing Agent Kim Rivas told commissioners.
The grant period is for June 15-Dec. 31, and Miller, who was not present at the meeting because of early voting, submitted a list of what the funds would be used for, including additional election staff for the extra week of early voting, staffing to help with the increase in mail-in ballots, supplies, including ballot-by-mail applications and contract services for cleaning and sanitizing voting sites.
Miller had also requested authorization to declare SOE Software Corporation dba Scytl as the sole source for the purchase of Election Night reporting software.
The software itself would be $12,676, Rivas told commissioners, and would be a grant purchase.
"Crickett requested this purchase from Civic software in lieu of having people waiting at the annex for Election Night results," Rivas said. "This will report all those on a website, from what I understand."
"Do we not have anything in place currently that does that?" Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden asked.
"No sir," Rivas said.
The $12,767 is the initial year's cost, and would be funded through the Tech and Civic Life grant. The agreement would require funding after the first year, and Parker County Attorney John Forrest said they could add a termination clause that would allow them to opt out the following year is the county determines the cost isn't worth it.
In other business, commissioners:
• Approved a tax resale deed for the Enchanted Lakes, Inc. Addition.
• Approved a new service contract with Fisher Interpreting, LLC to provide interpretation services at a rate of $65 an hour as needed.
• Approved a renewal contract with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to provide autopsies, forensic work and death certificates to the county for fiscal year 2020-21.
• Approved a bond for Traci Ingram, deputy constable Precinct 3.
• Approved the option to opt out of the presidential memorandum deferring certain employee social security tax withholding from Sept. 1-Dec. 31, 2020.
• Approved the district clerk’s plan and contract with Kofile Technologies, Inc. for preservation and restoration of the district clerk’s case files.
• Approved a waiver to post a position for deputy district clerk.
• Approved the final revision for Remington Park Estates Phase 5, located off of Knob Creek in Precinct 1, following a public hearing at which no one spoke.
• Approved release of a letter of credit for construction for Sandlin Hills Estates Phase 1, in the amount of $108,500, and acceptance of a new letter of credit for maintenance in the amount of $22,000.
• Approved the revision process for The Pace Place, located off of Pine Bluff Lane in Precinct 1.
• Approved a preliminary plat for a 15-lot subdivision to be known as The Vistas on Veal in Precinct 1 and accepted a letter of credit for construction in the amount of $26,950.
• Approved release of a letter of credit for maintenance for Corner Ranch Estates, in the amount of $48,766, and acceptance of Pilgrim Trail and Perkins Lane as county-maintained roadways in Precinct 2.
• Approved release of a letter of credit for maintenance for The Timbers, in the amount of $17,640, and acceptance of Timbers Circle as a county-maintained roadway.
• Accepted an assignment of funds ti North American Paving, Inc. for Precinct 2’s Clairmont Subdivision for Phases 2 ($58,633), Phase 4 ($16,070) and Phase 5 ($23,990) from Kairos Homes, and rescinded any previous assignment of funds to Price Asphalt.
• Approved the final plat for a subdivision to be known as M&T Estates, off of Sweet Springs Road in Precinct 2, with well water.
• Accepted a special warranty deed from Feather Edge Holdings for additional right of way on Smith Trail and Stafford Road.
• Accepted a special warranty deed from Loggins Addition for additional right of way on Loggins Trail.
• Approved a preliminary plat for a subdivision to be known as Williams Addition located off Erwin Road with well water in Precinct 2.
• Approved a preliminary plat for a subdivision to be known as Gremminger Ranch at Southridge, located off of Walter Joseph Way in Precinct 3 with well water.
• Approved a final plat for a subdivision to be known as Bulldog Crossing Phase 2 off of Wilson Bend in Precinct 3 with North Rural Water Supply Co.
• Heard notification of the future site of Aledo Middle School No. 2 located in the ETJ of the City of Fort Worth in Precinct 4.
