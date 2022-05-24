WEATHERFORD — The Child Safety Fund Fee continues to be a county-wide success, with commissioners Monday approving more than $59,000 to go to three nonprofits.
Parker County Tax Assessor/Collector Jenny Gentry said her office had netted $59,445 during the January-March quarter. The money comes from auto registration, including title transfers or renewals, with a fee of $1.50 for every registration renewal.
Commissioners approved the distribution of $8,916 to go to the Parker County Child Protective Services Board; $20,805 to CASA-Hope for Children; and $29,722 to the Parker County Children's Advocacy Center.
To date, they have collected roughly $180,000 since the fee was implemented in August of 2019.
The court Monday also approved two change orders for the East Loop.
Freese and Nichols consultant Chris Bosco said the first was for Phase 1, which includes authorizing a $42,791 to close out the job and do a final pay request with the contractor. There had been three previous change orders equaling a credit of more than $38,000, which will be used for this contract.
Bosco also got the green light on a change order for the Kelly Road project to reduce the contract by $256.
In other business Monday, the court:
• Approved the membership of Jeannine Kuhnell to the Parker County Historical Commission.
• Accepted an application for tax abatement with AMG Technology Investment Group, also known as Nextlink Internet.
• Authorized County Judge Pat Deen to sign an interlocal agreement with the Public Employee Benefits Cooperative. The group, employed by the North Central Texas Council of Governments, represents Parker, Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties and serves as the "middle man" between the counties and their medical providers, Employee Benefits Coordinator Becky McCullough said. Parker County's total cost for 2022 is about $44,300 of PEBC's $1.9 million.
• Approved the two-year appointment of Wise County Judge J.D. Clark as a representative of Wise and Parker counties on the Regional Transportation Council with Deen, who has previously served in that role, as the alternate.
• Heard an update from Richard Heizer with the American Rescue Plan Act committee on applications for funding. Heizer said they had received eight requests so far, and applications for public and private entities that are eligible to receive funding through ARPA have until 5 p.m. June 3 to submit their applications. Those can be hand delivered to Court Coordinator Rich Contreras as the Parker County Courthouse or via email to rich.contreras@parkercountytx.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.