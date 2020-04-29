An interlocal agreement to house the Parker County Law Library in the Weatherford Public Library was approved by both the commissioners court and Weatherford city council this week.
“Around the middle of February, we became aware that the county was looking for space to house the law library. This was a good fit for the Weatherford Public Library in terms of meeting our mission to provide resources to the public and the roles we had set out for the library, so we did make that offer to host and the county liked that idea so we’ve been pursuing the contract,” Weatherford Public Library Director of Library Services Chris Accardo said. “This is a program that’s funded by a fee that’s assessed on all of the civil cases in the county in district courts and so there’s a special fund set aside just to fund the law library operations, separate from the county’s general fund.”
The law library was previously housed in the district clerk’s office in the lower level of the Parker County District Courts building.
“It wasn’t all that accessible,” Accardo said. “It was in a locked room in the basement of the district court building.”
Because of the little use of the law library, District Clerk Sharena Gilliland made a request to turn the space into a passport acceptance facility. The commissioners approved the passport acceptance office in December of 2019. Following pushback from local attorneys and the Parker County Bar Association, the commissioners did approve a small space within the passport office to be carved out for auxiliary law library services in March.
Accardo went over the contract of what the city of Weatherford will provide and what the county will provide for the new law library space.
“The city will provide 250 square feet of physical space, shelving, IT support, computer network and internet, professional staff, printers and a copier. We’ll need to run some cabling to get this accomplished, but all those things are things we already have in the library, so there won’t be any additional expense other than running a couple of cables to that room,” Accardo said. “The county will provide a print collection, they’ll provide online legal databases — the databases they subscribe to now are LexisNexis and Westlaw — they will provide some software, additional shelving if necessary to house the physical collection, computers and furniture. These databases that they’re going to be providing are not inexpensive databases — if it was something we were going to subscribe to and provide to our patrons ourselves, we’re looking at in excess of $15,000 to provide those two legal databases on a yearly basis.”
The law library and legal databases will be provided free of charge not only to attorneys and judges but also to the general public. The WPL will provide printing and copy services according to its regular fee schedule that the city council sets each year.
“What a most valuable resource to our citizens,” Weatherford Place 1 Councilmember Heidi Wilder said. “That’s incredible.”
As far as privacy within the law library, Parker County Judge Pat Deen said that shouldn’t be a problem.
“That room is big enough that you can find a place in there,” Deen said. “That’s normally not a packed room, so you can have confident conversations without being sealed off in a separate room.”
A couple of adjustments the commissioners made to the contract included the county, in working with Weatherford’s IT department, will purchase the computers and a request for Accardo to provide a statistics report at least every six months to the court.
“I got to watch [Accardo] at commissioners court a time or two and it’s just another example of building a strong community and city staff continuing to work with the county to make the community better for everybody, so good job,” Weatherford Place 4 Councilmember Kevin Cleveland said.
The county commissioners and the Weatherford city council unanimously approved the law library contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.